Watch: Batsmen’s bizarre dismissals in private UAE league bring it under ICC scanner

The International Cricket Council is investigating a private cricket league in Ajman, UAE, for ‘irregular activities’, reported ESPNCricinfo.
The international cricket body’s Anti-Corruption Unit noticed the All-Time Ajman League after dismissals from one of its matches made the rounds on social media.
The batsmen shown in the video seem to throw their wickets away, in some cases, trying hard to get out.
The league, the report said, was called off on its second day after local cricket authorities refused to allow its conduct. The venue, Ajman Oval, a popular cricket ground in the country, has been suspended with immediate effect.
The tournament was a private one and does not come under the purview the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) or the ICC.
The tournament involved expatriates from a number of South Asian countries, and a few former international players, the report said.
Cricket in the UAE is mainly regulated by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).