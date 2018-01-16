India Open: Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth through to second round, injured Prannoy loses

Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and K Srikanth all had no trouble winning their first-round matches at the India Open BWF World Tour 500, but HS Prannoy was defeated by qualifier Shreyansh Jaiswal.
Prannoy lost 4-21, 6-21 after being on court for just 13 minutes. The 25-year-old was carrying a foot injury into the tournament. The 25-year-old tweeted after the match that he had a corn in his foot which had still not heeled.
While it wasn’t clear why the world No 10 had decided to take part in the tournament, one of the possible explanations could be the Badminton World Federation’s new rules, which make it mandatory for the top 15 singles players to play a minimum of 12 tournaments in a year.
Prannoy had even entered the Indonesia Masters last week and was seeded eighth, but withdrew before the tournament started. His last international tournament was the Hong Kong Open in November, where he lost in the round of 16.
Nehwal had it easy against Denmark’s Sofie Holmboe Dahl, needing 41 minutes to win 21-15, 21-9. Top seed Sindhu had it even easier against another Dane, Nathalia Koch Rohde, winning 21-10, 21-13 in 33 minutes.
Men’s second seed K Srikanth came through a 21-17, 21-18 winner against Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu. Eighth seed B Sai Praneeth had a tougher outing against England’s Rajiv Ouseph before eventually winning in three games, 21-11, 17-21, 21-17.
Over in the doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy were also stretched by the Indonesian pair of Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja and had to fight back from a game down to win 16-21, 21-17, 21-17.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa coasted through against Raju Mohamed Rehan and J Anees Kowsar 21-9, 21-10.
Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy had no trouble against qualifiers Adarsh Kumar and Jagadish Yadav, winning 21-7, 21-13.
