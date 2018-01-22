India U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw included in Mumbai squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

India under-19 captain Prithvi Shaw has been included in the 16-member squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, an inter-state One Day International tournament to be played in Chennai from February 5. On Tuesday, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced the squad, led by wicket-keeper batsman Aditya Tare.
Apart from Shaw, the squad includes opener Jay Bista, Mumbai’s ‘go to’ man this season Siddhesh Lad, experienced batsmen Surya Kumar Yadav and Akhil Herwadkar. The bowling attack will be led by Dhawal Kulkarni, who has been named as the vice-captain.
After failing to win the Ranji Trophy and Syed Musthtaq Ali tournament (T20 format), the Mumbai players will want to win the Vijay Hazare trophy, which will be played till February 14 in Chennai.
Mumbai take on Madhya Pradesh in their opening game on February 5, Gujarat on January 6, Tamil Nadu on January 8, Rajasthan on January 9, Goa on January 12 and Andhra on January 14 in Group C.
Squad: Aditya Tare (captain), Dhawal Kulkarni (vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Akhil Herwadkar, Jay Bista, Shivam Dube, Shashank Singh, Eknath Kerkar, Aakash Parkar, Dhrumil Matkar, Royston Dias, Shams Mulani, Shubham Ranjane, Shivam Malhotra and Prithvi Shaw.