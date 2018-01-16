No more grid girls in Formula 1: Decision to end the pre-race tradition divides social media

Formula One has ended the practice of using scantily clad “grid girls” before races, the sport’s organisers Liberty Media said on Wednesday.

They said the practice of having the women milling about in the grid area before races was “clearly at odds with modern day societal norms”.

The game of darts took a similar decision this month, banning the women who walk into the arena with the players before matches.

“Over the last year we have looked at a number of areas which we felt needed updating so as to be more in tune with our vision for this great sport,” said Sean Bratches, Managing Director, Commercial Operations at Formula 1.

“While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms.”

"Custom does not resonate with our brand values" https://t.co/zKqSwM8EUU — Formula 1 (@F1) January 31, 2018

Bratches said the practice was not “appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world”.

F1 has experimented with changes in its presentation in previous years.

At the 2015 Monaco Grand Prix, four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel was less than impressed with the decision to employ “grid boys” instead of women.

“Why didn’t we have any grid girls today?” said the German. “What was that? You get there and park behind George or Dave. What’s the point?”

Image of women in sport

The decision by F1 bosses to axe the grid girls, one of the sport’s long-standing pre-race traditions, is expected to bring similar pressure onto organisers of boxing and motorcycling who routinely use attractive women in event promotions.

The treatment and media image of women in sport has been drawn into sharp focus after the momentum sparked by the #MeToo campaign which has highlighted allegations of sexual misconduct in the world of entertainment and politics.

However, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said Wednesday he will not remove ring card girls from his fights.

“The ring card girls have been a part of boxing history for many, many years. As far as I am aware, darts will still have dancers on stage performing, but the walk-on girls were not really necessary,” Hearn told GQ magazine.

“From a boxing point of view, we want to keep the traditions of the sport going and in my opinion it has nothing to do with sexism or feminism. It is just a part of boxing and until we are told otherwise.”

Women’s groups, however, backed the F1 decision.

Thank you @F1 for deciding to stop using grid girls. Another sport making a clear choice about what they want to stand for:

“We feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms.” https://t.co/Rrwxf5VcjY — Women's Sport Trust (@WomenSportTrust) January 31, 2018

Some drivers preferred to concentrate on the positive side of the F1 announcement on Wednesday. Here’s what the world of F1 had to say on the issue

I don't care, I'm married with the most beautiful girl on earth! https://t.co/VgpNfQaHUY — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) January 31, 2018

Would be a good idea to use the money saved from paying the ‘grid girls’ to make a small investment in getting more female drivers into the sport... https://t.co/dS8B2WSrQg — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) January 31, 2018

With the decision not to have Grid Girls in 2018, how will @F1 indicate the drivers' pit position?



No worries, @F1 - we can lend you these guys... pic.twitter.com/UCveCQJdcS — Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) January 31, 2018

Nats, I need a bomb disposal expert to answer this one! 🤷🏻‍♂️😳 #F1 https://t.co/zhJbBMIshu — Damon Hill (@HillF1) January 31, 2018

The response to this was largely positive on social media

A woman’s place is behind the wheel not decorating a race track #GridGirls https://t.co/L9xEDD1B4a — Jonathan Bartley (@jon_bartley) January 31, 2018

Look forward to all the "political correctness gone mad" Tweets about F1 dropping grid girls from races. Yeah, because what a motor race really needs is some bikini-clad women for us to ogle for 10 minutes before the start.



Amazed it's lasted this long. — James Gray (@jamestingray) January 31, 2018

You see, this is how things change. First the darts, now F1. ‘Walk-on grid girls’ will no longer be used before Formula One races. Quite right. It’s 2018. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) January 31, 2018

So, Formula One is dropping grid girls. You never know, they might one day let women regularly take part in races — Joel Taylor (@JoelTaylorhack) January 31, 2018

I had no idea so many men were so passionate about employment opportunities for women but then they canned the #gridgirls and I saw the light. — Clementine Ford (@clementine_ford) February 1, 2018

Some of the replies to this are infinitely frustrating. If you can’t see that grid girls portray woman as accessories to men and their successes then I worry for how you treat women on a day-to-day basis https://t.co/rr0NHir2lQ — Lucy Morris (@LucyMorris8) January 31, 2018

No one is saying women shouldn't be allowed to do whatever they want career wise. Literally no one. It is the *concept* of grid girls and what it represents that is the issue. And if you truly don't understand why it is an issue then, quite frankly, yikes. — Alice (@countvoncrash) January 31, 2018

While many people, including several women who have worked as grid girls, criticised the move

I bet the grid girls are thrilled, though I wonder if anybody in the decision making process asked their opinion on the matter. https://t.co/VsRg6fIEW8 — Grand Prix Diary (@GrandPrixDiary) January 31, 2018

I am a grid girl, I LOVE my job and I CHOOSE to do it! The issue at the moment is there are too many people being offended on behalf of people who are not offended at all!



I will be devastated if @OfficialBSB and @iom_tt follow suit.#saveourgridgirls #womensrights gridgirls pic.twitter.com/yr074Bnnq0 — Hannah Louise (@Hannah_James_6) January 31, 2018

"Scantily clad furniture", "sexualising women", "provocative", "Id never let my daughter wear a grid girl outfit"... just some of today's comments, yet people clearly haven't dont their research as these are my outfits from my 5 years in F1 #gridgirl #gridgirls pic.twitter.com/etbcCPnCC1 — Rebecca Cooper (@rebeccageldard) January 31, 2018

I love my job. I’m respected, paid well & proud to represent the team I’m working for. It’s not right for anyone, let alone ‘feminists’ to judge our job when quite frankly they are putting so many women out of work. Where is the equality & empowerment here? #GridGirls #F1 💛🏁 pic.twitter.com/ookyjB1A8Q — Lucy Stokes (@LucyStokes_) January 31, 2018

The new Formula One season begins on March 25 with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

With AFP inputs