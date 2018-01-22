India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Live: Bumrah dismisses Amla early on
After a keenly-contested Test series, India and South Africa resume battle in the first of six ODIs.
Only a point separates India from top-ranked South Africa in the ICC ODI rankings.
South Africa will miss the services of star batsman AB de Villiers, who is out for the first three games with a finger injury.
Live updates
After 8 overs, SA 31/1 (De Kock 13*).
WICKET! Amla LBW! Bumrah gets a full ball in and it angles into the batsman, who is struck on the pads. Looks to be hitting the off stump. Umpire raises his finger.
There were doubts if it was a no-ball. Bumrah planted his foot on the popping crease. the third umpire deemed that there was some part of the foot behind the line. A very very small part, by the look of things.
Amla lbw Bumrah 16 (17b 4s: 1).
Update: Virat Kohli was off the field and is being looked at by the physio in the dugout. Looks to have had a strain in his left knee after the tumble. He’s back on the field now.
After 7 overs, SA 29/0 (De Kock 12*, Amla 16*).
Kohli tumbles in the mud. Amla strokes a fine cover drive, Kohli chases He catches up well before the ball can reach the boundary line. His knee, though, gets stuck in the ground as he puts in a slide. He gets up quickly, but is limping a bit. That must have hurt.
After 5 overs, SA 18/0 (De Kock 10*, Amla 7*).
Bhuvi, Bumrah getting some extra bounce. There have been a few edges, but nothing deadly enough to keep the batsmen on their toes. The boundaries have come quite regularly since the start.
After 3 overs, SA 13/0 (De Kock 6*, Amla 7*).
De Kock is batting confidently. A far cry from how he performed in the Tests. Good early signs for SA, who are missing De Villiers through injury. Amla too seems to have picked up from where he had left off in the Tests. Sound start for hosts.
After 1 over, SA 3/0
De Kock, Amla come out to open the innings for South Africa. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl the first over. There’s no real movement off the pitch. The wicket looks pretty flat. Amla is not shuffling around in the crease like he did in the Tests.
Pitch: Shaun Pollock, in his pitch report, says there will be carry for the seamers early on, but the pitch will slow down as the game progresses. Spinner should get some grip and turns as well, he says.
Virat Kohli: We would have batted first here as well. It’s a pretty easy decision because of the conditions around. Playing two wrist-spinners and Kedar as the offie, along with Bhuvi and Bumrah, gives us an opportunity to do whatever we have to do.
Faf du Plessis: Generally what this wicket does is in the night. It speeds up. We’re looking for our seamers to use that.
South Africa win the toss, choose to bat first.
India XI: Rohit, Shikhar, Kohli (c), Rahane, Dhoni (wk), Kedar, Hardik, Bhuvneshwar, Kuldeep, Bumrah, Chahal.
SA XI: de Kock, Amla, du Plessis (c), Markram, Duminy, Miller, Morris, Phehlukwayo, Rabada, Morkel, Tahir.
South Africa and India will vie for the world number one ranking again when they meet in a six-match one-day international series, starting at Kingsmead on Thursday.
The one-day games start just five days after India retained their top ranking in Tests, although second-placed South Africa closed the points gap by winning the series 2-1.
South Africa are on top of the International Cricket Council one-day rankings by a slender one point from India. With the points adjusted after each match, there is the potential for the number one position to change from match to match.
The hosts will miss the services of AB de Villiers, who is out for the first three games with a finger injury. With South Africa’s premier batsman out, it will be advantage India.
India are coming into the series with momentum on their side. Despite losing the Test series, the Kohli-led side made a strong statement of intent with dramatic win in the Johannesburg Test.
They are grappling with selection hassles, with the role of the No 4 batsman still up for debate. skipper Kohli has hinted that Ajinkya Rahane is a front-runner for the job. After his solid performance in the third Test, it is likely that he will get the nod.