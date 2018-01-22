EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

French Ligue 1 referee who kicked player handed three-month ban

Tony Chapron, kicked Diego Carlos of Nantes and handed him a red card after the pair accidentally collided during a league game.

by 
Stephane Mahe/Reuters

The French referee who kicked out at a player during a Ligue 1 game was, on Thursday, handed a three-month ban by disciplinary chiefs with a further three months suspended.

Tony Chapron, 45, kicked Diego Carlos of Nantes towards the end of the match against Paris Saint-Germain on January 14 after being knocked over when the pair collided.

Chapron sent the player off before apologising the next day, saying Carlos had bumped into him but that his own reaction had been “clumsy” and “inappropriate”. The French Football Federation suspended Chapron “until further notice” and the league’s disciplinary commission met Thursday in Paris with Chapron attending the two-hour proceedings with his lawyer.

“The meeting took place in a calm atmosphere which was in contrast to the media lynching (around the affair),” said Samuel Chevret, the referee’s lawyer.

At the time of the affair, the FFF said in a statement that Chapron had reviewed video footage of the incident and “noted that his fall had been caused accidentally”.

Chapron apologised, saying in a statement,: “The Nantes player, Diego Carlos, crashed into me. At the time of the collision, I felt a sharp pain where I had recently suffered an injury. My unfortunate reaction was to stick my leg out towards the player.”

Several weeks before the incident, Chapron had announced that he planned to retire from refereeing at the end of the season. He has been refereeing in France’s top flight since 2004 and has taken charge of more than 400 matches, including the French Cup final in 2014. In October, he refereed a game in the Chinese Super League.

Before Thursday’s hearing FFF president Noel Le Graet said: “He’s someone who has done a beautiful job. He has made a small mistake, that he clearly recognises. Killing him at this point achieves nothing. He’s someone who deserves respect.”

There are almost no precedents for Chapron’s offence in France. In 2015, Philippe Kalt lost his chance of refereeing the League Cup final for elbowing away Adamo Coulibaly while showing a card to another Lens player. But he was back refereeing in Ligue 1 before the end of the season.

Footage of Chapron’s kick went viral across the world. Nantes president Waldemar Kita, who was seen laughing incredulously after the red card was shown, said he spoke to Chapron at the end of the game. “He told me that he had never wanted to kick the player and that he had felt himself pushed in the back,” he told French television.

“It’s a joke. I got 20 text messages from across the world telling me this referee is a joke.”

Nantes midfielder Valentin Rongier had a good view of the incident and called for the referee to be given a long ban. “He says he slipped, but I know he kicked him,” Rongier told Canal+. “I know it’s very difficult to referee but you have to question them from time to time... We do that, we get a 10-match ban.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.