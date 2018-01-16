Indian Football

Churchill Brothers register 2-1 victory over I-League leaders Minerva Punjab

The Red Machines were awarded a penalty as Minerva were denied one in a controversial refereeing display in the first half.

by 
AIFF Media

Churchill Brothers registered a victory over league leaders Minerva Punjab FC as they won 2-1 in their I-League encounter at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco on Friday.

Back-to-back first-half goals from Koffi Mechac and Wayne Vaz put the Red Machines in an advantageous position before Minerva Punjab pulled one back through Kassim Aidara.

The result put a dent into Minerva’s title charge as they remained on 26 points with Neroca FC just two behind and Kingfisher East Bengal 6 points adrift. The Red Machines jumped to seventh place with 13 points.

Expectedly, there were some changes for Churchill Brothers as fatigue and tiredness could be the reason why coach Alfred Fernandes brought in a fresh pair of legs in the form of Bektur Talgat, Nicholas Fernandes and Harshad Naik who replaced regular starters like Kalu Ogba and Britto PM, while Uttam Rai was carrying a slight niggle.

Meanwhile, Moinuddin and Abhishek Ambekar took the place of Souvik Das and Deepak Devrani for Minerva Punjab FC.

After some end-to-end action, a big moment in the match came when William Asiedu was tackled by Wayne Vaz in the box after William was released by Checho Gyeltshen. Although the visitors had a strong appeal for a spot-kick, the referee paid little attention to it.

In the 16th minute, the referee awarded a penalty at the other end for Churchill Brothers and Koffi Mechac drew the first blood much to the dismay of the travellers.

Churchill midfielder Bektur Talgat lined up a shot from distance that deflected into the path of Koffi Mechac. Sukhdev Singh went into a tackle on the Cote D’Ivoire striker and the referee pointed straight to the spot.

Minerva had a chance when a curling free-kick from William Opoku was punched away by James Kithan. Minerva suffered a further setback at the stroke of the half-time when local boy Wayne Vaz netted from wide.

Minerva Punjab FC conceded a free-kick close to the half-way line and Osagie Monday released Dawda Ceesay down the right flank. Ceesay slid a pass to Wayne Vaz to cross into the box. His first attempt was blocked but the ball came back to Vaz who curled the ball towards the goal second time.

The effort caught Minerva keeper Kiran Kumar Limbu napping who was well off his line and couldn’t react on time as Churchill led 2-0 going into half-time.

Minerva found a lifeline in the 57th minute when they won a free-kick down the left flank near the touchline. Chencho curled the free-kick into the box. The ball was not cleared away and fell kindly to Minerva skipper Kassim Aidara who slammed home to make it 2-1.

They had a golden opportunity to level terms when Churchill conceded a penalty in the 61st minute. A Minerva corner saw Aidara knocked the ball back into the middle which caught Wayne Vaz’s hand.

Chencho stepped up to take the kick but his thumping shot went wide of Kithan’s post. Churchill had some goalscoring opportunities to score but they held their nerves to take all three points.

The Red Machines will enjoy an 8-day break now before taking on Indian Arrows on 10th February whereas Minerva Punjab FC will welcome Shillong Lajong FC at their ‘new home’ in Chandigarh.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Is your dependence on your maid a decade too outdated?

Home appliances have become more sophisticated and custom-designed to meet the needs of the Indian consumer.

Behind every smooth-running household is usually a domestic help. The maid has been a boon - after all, its she who takes care of the food, dirty dishes, the dusty floor and the piling laundry. She shares the burden of chores that fall upon homemakers and working professionals alike.

But domestic helps don’t come without stress and need some supervision. Since most domestic helps work at several households, the time crunch often causes a lot to be desired from their service. Dipali is very particular about her kitchen operations and repeatedly finds herself insisting on proper scrubbing to remove stains from hard to reach areas like grooves, handles etc. Vibha, meanwhile, struggles with getting her domestic help to spend an extra few minutes on proper rinsing. She doesn’t want her family eating out of utensils containing residual soap traces. Gargi has resorted to saving fragile dishes for a more delicate rinse later with her own hands, having had one too many experiences with broken crockery. All of them keep only a part of their detergent reserves by the sink to avoid wastage. While they are grateful for all the help they get, they resent the hovering around to ensure their instructions are being followed.

For working professionals trying to achieve work-life balance, this means they aren’t quite free from domestic responsibilities. Supervision eats into their free time and confrontations over their grievances get more and more stressful. The search for a replacement is so daunting that most are grateful they have at least some help at home.

But why are domestic helps still relied on to perform a whole host of household tasks when labour-saving alternatives for some chores have been available for several years?

Take hand washing of dishes for example. Alternatives to this have been around decades - but there has always been a deep distrust of dishwashers among Indian homeowners. Despite the hassles of a domestic help, it is widely believed that a dishwasher simply cannot match up to the friction of a scrubber and soap driven by a pair of determined hands. “Ever seen a recently cooked-in kadhai?”, “Dishwashers are too foreign to be able to deal with a kadhai”, “What’s the point of pre-rinsing?”…and so on. The misconceptions about dishwashers still linger.

While these concerns weren’t unfounded once, the current generation of dishwashers have evolved greatly. Take the pre-rinsing myth for example. Modern dishwashers do not require pre-rinsing at all, further reducing human effort. Dishwashers also consume a fraction of the amount of water used in manual washing – maids commonly leave the tap running during the entire time they wash dishes leading to a lot of wastage. Dishwashers have also become quite versatile and allow for greater flexibility. Lighter loads and quicker time cycles are a possibility now - useful options for the busy professionals. The maximum gains are on the hygiene front. Eliminating the need for scrubbers and cleaning sponges, which are known bacteria hotbeds, dishwashers effectively sanitise the utensils by heating water to temperatures starting at 40C. The biggest myth, perhaps, surrounds the cost-effectiveness of dishwashers. They actually utilise much less energy than is commonly thought, between 1-1.05 kW/wash, and ought to ease any concerns about spikes in the electricity bill.

But what good is a dishwasher in an Indian kitchen if it can’t do justice to a soiled kadhai? Dishwashers, such as the range offered by Bosch, are in fact fast adapting to the unique needs of Indian cooking. The hallowed pair of hands are replaced by several programmes, most notably the Intensive Kadhai programme which uses increased water pressure to tackle stubborn oil and masala stains that are the mainstay of Indian cooking.

On the other hand, the HalfLoad option allows for fewer, lightly soiled utensils to be washed for when you desperately wish to check off the minor tasks on the to-do list. Bosch dishwashers have also been designed keeping Indian utensils in mind. The spacious baskets can accommodate bulky kadhais, tavaas, patilas and pressure cookers, as well as other stainless-steel utensils, microwave-safe plastic, melamine, ceramic and glassware from your kitchen arsenal.

With Bosch dishwashers, you get spotlessly clean and dry kitchenware, making the oily sheen, discoloured vessels and residual soap traces a memory of the past. With the chore of dishwashing reduced to just the loading of dishes, you can use your time previously spent on washing dishes or supervising your maid to activities you really care about; and all this along with noiseless operation, and water and energy savings. Opt for a life of #NoMoreDishStress with Bosch dishwashers. Click here to learn more. To schedule a dishwasher demo, call 1-800-266-1880.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.