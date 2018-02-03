Badminton

BAI and Saina Nehwal’s tussle over participation in Asian meet is helping no one

The association wants her to give priority to national duty, but the 27-year-old insists she needs more time to recuperate and can’t play in next week’s event.

by 
ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP

A storm has been brewing behind the scenes at the ongoing India Open between the Badminton Association of India and Saina Nehwal and it is helping no one.

For the past few weeks, BAI secretary Anup Narang has been trying to convince India’s top players to participate in next week’s Badminton Asia Team championship in Malaysia.

While most of the players are learnt to have given their consent, Saina Nehwal had come out in the open against the attempts to force her to play in the competition. Saina stated that she was not getting any younger and needed more time to prepare and recuperate.

The problem started after BAI changed the team for the championship just hours ahead of the deadline on January 16. The names of Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and the doubles combination of N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa were added last minute.

Some players, though, are fine with participating as the tournament also serves as the qualification event for the Thomas and Uber Cup. However, they too insist that fielding anything but a full-strength squad defeats the purpose as chances of qualification deteriorate. Instead, these players feel, the period can be optimally utilised for preparation for the long season ahead.

BAI adamant

The BAI, though, seems adamant in their resolve in this issue. Things once again came to a head on Thursday as Narang shot off a letter making a “firm request” to the players to participate in the tournament.

He argues that “all other teams” have also fielded their top stars, adding that qualification for such high-profile events should not rest on the world ranking list alone.

According to the Thomas and Uber Cup rules, all the four semi-finalists from Asia qualify directly for the main tournament. While a total of 13 spots will be filled from continental meets, hosts and defending champions, the remaining three spots would be decided on the basis of world rankings of teams.

Some in BAI feel that playing the team championship for the country should be the Nehwal’s priority as she would still get about three weeks to prepare for the All England championship in March.

Nehwal had countered that argument while talking to the media on the sidelines of the India Open. “I know people want me to play and want me to be there. But what is the point when people say, ‘Saina lost,’ and ‘Saina is out of form.’ Then, I have to face it, nobody else,” she had said.

No clarity

And conspiracy theories once again began to gather ground after Nehwal went down in straight games against Beiwen Zhang in the quarterfinal on Friday.

Speaking to the Field, Nehwal said she had pulled her groin a few days ago and it started acting up during the match and she would have to assess the injury.

No one is willing to officially comment on the extent of the injury. Sources in the team, however, stated that the injury did not seem serious and a decision over her participation for the Badminton Asia tournament would be taken after further tests.

Even chief coach Pullela Gopichand has, so far, been silent on the entire issue. But Nehwal’s supporters point to the fact that she had a brilliant chance to reach a second consecutive final, since former world champion Carolina Marin had also lost in the quarters, and improve her ranking ahead of the All England Championship.

Considering the fact that the original team did not comprise of top names, it is quite possible that Gopichand also would have preferred his wards focusing on bigger battles like the All England and then the Commonwealth Games in April.

It is difficult to say how things will pan out until the India team formally assembles in Malaysia on Monday. But indications are that Nehwal would not go to Malaysia and nurse the injury before returning to training.

What remains to be seen is whether BAI secretary Anup Narang can manage to convince her otherwise in the next few days.

However, without going into the merits and demerits of the arguments from both sides, what is clear is that the episode has created a lot of tension between the players and officials, something that could have been avoided with better planning and understanding.

