U19 World Cup Final, India v Australia live: Solid start for the Aussies
Live updates
After 5 overs, Australia 32/0: Interesting over. Just as we mentioned the slip coming off, Edwards slashes outside offstump and the ball speeds through the vacant slip region for 4. A boundary either side of that and this is a solid start for the Aussies.
After 4 overs, Australia 20/0: Good start this for the boys in yellow. Bryant is in good striking form - already has 3 boundaries to his name. A backfoot punch off Shivam followed by a flick through midwicket off Ishan’s over.
And the slip comes off... definite indications of how good the batting conditions are.
After 2 overs, Australia 6/0: The semi-final hero Ishan Porel (four wickets against Pakistan in his opening spell) starts off by conceding a boundary - the first of the match is a nice-looking straight drive by Bryant. Five from that over.
After 1 over, Australia 1/0: Overcast conditions, and India’s fast bowlers wouldn’t mind having a go early in Tauranga. Shivam Mavi starts proceedings... and doesn’t concede a run off the bat. A harsh wide call to begin the day with (the final of a world cup between these two sides starting with a wide - painful memories eh, Indian fans?) - but Shivam recovers quickly to bowl a steady over. Six dot balls after that. Getting good shape away from the batsman Edwards, and the pace is up in the high 130s once again.
National Anthems done, we are all set!
Australia lost to India by 100 runs in their first match of the tournament. India have been undefeated, even unchallenged, through the tournament. But this is the final and it’s the biggest game in these kids’ lives.
Here’s Praveen Sudevan’s preview...
TOSS AND PLAYING XI:
Jason Sangha wins the toss and Australia will have a bat first, unlike the group stage encounter between the two sides.
Here are the teams, both unchanged from their semi-final wins.
INDIA: Prithvi Shaw(c), Manjot Kalra, Shubman Gill, Harvik Desai(w), Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Anukul Roy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Ishan Porel
AUSTRALIA: Jack Edwards, Max Bryant, Jason Sangha (c), Jonathan Merlo, Param Uppal, Nathan McSweeney, Will Sutherland, Baxter J Holt(w), Zak Evans, Ryan Hadley, Lloyd Pope
06:15 am: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the biggest game in these young kids’ lives, without a doubt - India and Australia face off in the final of the Under-19 World Cup.