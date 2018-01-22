NBA 2017-18

‘If it’s not from me, it’s not true’: LeBron James rules out Golden State Warriors move

The three-time NBA champion said that he would deal with his ‘summer situation when my summer gets here’.

by 
USA Today Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James was emphatic Friday in calling a report linking him to a possible move to the Golden State Warriors as a free agent was “nonsense”.

The three-time NBA champion, speaking to reporters after Cavaliers practice, said his first reaction to Wednesday’s ESPN report that said James would consider meeting with the Warriors was laughter.

But it was clear he didn’t think the topic was, in fact, a laughing matter. “My focus right now is trying to figure out how we can become a championship caliber team over these next few months.”

Cleveland are currently third in the NBA’s Eastern Conference and coming off a tough January that saw them finish 6-8 in the month and lose Kevin Love to a broken hand that will sideline him some eight weeks.

The Cavaliers have played the Warriors in the last three NBA Finals, falling in 2015 and last year and triumphing in 2016 to give James a third championship after he won two with the Miami Heat.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player said he knew it was inevitable that speculation over whether he might choose to again leave Cleveland as a free agent was inevitable, but he thought that put an unfair burden on his teammates.

“For them to have to hear that stuff every single day about my free agency, I apologise to them,” James said, adding that he would handle his “summer situation when my summer gets here”.

In the meantime, he advised against putting stock in second-hand reports. “If you don’t hear something coming from my voice, then it’s not true,” he said. “I don’t give a damn how close they are, if it’s my kids, my wife or whatever. If it’s not from me, it’s not true.”

James famously departed Cleveland for Miami as a free agent in July of 2010. In June of 2014 he opted out of his contract with the Heat and returned to Cleveland as an unrestricted free agent.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.