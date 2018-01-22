Watch: Nathan Lyon gets plundered for 34 runs in an over by David Willey

He may be a regular in the formidable Australian team that claimed the Ashes 4-1, but off-spinner Nathan Lyon was battered in a limited-overs cricket match by England all-rounder David Willey on Friday.
The 30-year-old was slammed for 34 runs in one over by Willey in a practice Twenty20 match in Canberra on Friday. He smashed five consecutive sixes but could only manage a four off the last ball in the sixth over of the innings.
Willey’s heroics lead England to a convincing eight-wicket win over the Prime Minister’s XI in the warm-up match.
Opening the innings, Willey pounded 79 runs off 36 balls to steer England to 139/2 and chase down the PM XI’s 136 for eight after winning the toss at Manuka Oval. Willey, who was coming from a Big Bash League stint with the Perth Scorchers, helped chase the target in just 12.4 overs.
That was the last over Lyon, who was also captaining the PM’s XI, bowled in the innings.
This is the second time in three months that Lyon has been plundered in limited overs cricket. In October’s JLT One-Day Cup, South Australia’s Alex Ross hit 32 off the off-spinner, hitting four sixes and two fours, according to Cricket Australia.