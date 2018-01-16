I-League: Chennai City fightback to hold defending champions Aizawl FC to a 1-1 draw

Yugo Kobayashi and Beautin Antony scored in either half as Chennai City and Aizawl played out a 1-1 draw in an I-League encounter on Saturday.
Aizawl were off the blocks quickly and took the lead in the 3rd minute of the match. Andrei Ionescu got past his marker on the right before getting into the box and squaring a good cross to pick out Kobayashi, who tucked a neat finish into the net.
Chennai responded reasonably well with a lion’s share of possession for the next 15 minutes. Jesuraj’s teasing cross into the box from the right provided Edwin Vanspaul with a golden opportunity to head in an equaliser but he sent his header wide.
The home side had a lucky escape when Ionescu’s curled effort from outside the box struck the crossbar and went out at the half-hour mark.
Edwin held on to the ball inside the box before picking out the clever run of Charles in behind the defence but the midfielder lacked composure as he blasted the ball into the stands, summing up Chennai City’s first half.
David Lalrinmuana’s free-kick into the box from the left met Kobayashi’s feet but the woodwork denied Aizawl yet again. Failure to convert chances hurt Aizawl as Chennai City snatched an equaliser in the 73rd minute.
Laldinliana’s failure to intercept a through-ball from Soosairaj allowed substitute Beautin Antony to drive into the box and slot the ball home. Both teams failed to create clear-cut chances towards the end of the game and had to settle for a point as the referee brought the interesting match-up to an end.
Chennai City will host Mohun Bagan next on 7th February whereas the defending champions will fly back to Goa to clash their swords with Churchill Brothers FC Goa a day before.
Is your dependence on your maid a decade too outdated?
Home appliances have become more sophisticated and custom-designed to meet the needs of the Indian consumer.
Behind every smooth-running household is usually a domestic help. The maid has been a boon - after all, its she who takes care of the food, dirty dishes, the dusty floor and the piling laundry. She shares the burden of chores that fall upon homemakers and working professionals alike.
But domestic helps don’t come without stress and need some supervision. Since most domestic helps work at several households, the time crunch often causes a lot to be desired from their service. Dipali is very particular about her kitchen operations and repeatedly finds herself insisting on proper scrubbing to remove stains from hard to reach areas like grooves, handles etc. Vibha, meanwhile, struggles with getting her domestic help to spend an extra few minutes on proper rinsing. She doesn’t want her family eating out of utensils containing residual soap traces. Gargi has resorted to saving fragile dishes for a more delicate rinse later with her own hands, having had one too many experiences with broken crockery. All of them keep only a part of their detergent reserves by the sink to avoid wastage. While they are grateful for all the help they get, they resent the hovering around to ensure their instructions are being followed.
For working professionals trying to achieve work-life balance, this means they aren’t quite free from domestic responsibilities. Supervision eats into their free time and confrontations over their grievances get more and more stressful. The search for a replacement is so daunting that most are grateful they have at least some help at home.
But why are domestic helps still relied on to perform a whole host of household tasks when labour-saving alternatives for some chores have been available for several years?
Take hand washing of dishes for example. Alternatives to this have been around decades - but there has always been a deep distrust of dishwashers among Indian homeowners. Despite the hassles of a domestic help, it is widely believed that a dishwasher simply cannot match up to the friction of a scrubber and soap driven by a pair of determined hands. “Ever seen a recently cooked-in kadhai?”, “Dishwashers are too foreign to be able to deal with a kadhai”, “What’s the point of pre-rinsing?”…and so on. The misconceptions about dishwashers still linger.
While these concerns weren’t unfounded once, the current generation of dishwashers have evolved greatly. Take the pre-rinsing myth for example. Modern dishwashers do not require pre-rinsing at all, further reducing human effort. Dishwashers also consume a fraction of the amount of water used in manual washing – maids commonly leave the tap running during the entire time they wash dishes leading to a lot of wastage. Dishwashers have also become quite versatile and allow for greater flexibility. Lighter loads and quicker time cycles are a possibility now - useful options for the busy professionals. The maximum gains are on the hygiene front. Eliminating the need for scrubbers and cleaning sponges, which are known bacteria hotbeds, dishwashers effectively sanitise the utensils by heating water to temperatures starting at 40C. The biggest myth, perhaps, surrounds the cost-effectiveness of dishwashers. They actually utilise much less energy than is commonly thought, between 1-1.05 kW/wash, and ought to ease any concerns about spikes in the electricity bill.
But what good is a dishwasher in an Indian kitchen if it can’t do justice to a soiled kadhai? Dishwashers, such as the range offered by Bosch, are in fact fast adapting to the unique needs of Indian cooking. The hallowed pair of hands are replaced by several programmes, most notably the Intensive Kadhai programme which uses increased water pressure to tackle stubborn oil and masala stains that are the mainstay of Indian cooking.
On the other hand, the HalfLoad option allows for fewer, lightly soiled utensils to be washed for when you desperately wish to check off the minor tasks on the to-do list. Bosch dishwashers have also been designed keeping Indian utensils in mind. The spacious baskets can accommodate bulky kadhais, tavaas, patilas and pressure cookers, as well as other stainless-steel utensils, microwave-safe plastic, melamine, ceramic and glassware from your kitchen arsenal.
