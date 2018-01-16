indian sport

Winter Olympics-bound skier Jagdish Singh misses flight owing to confusion over coach

Confusion regarding the coach to travel with Singh led to him missing the flight. However, IOA can still send the athlete before February 8.

PIERRE TEYSSOT/AFP

On Saturday, cross country skier Jagdish Singh’s participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics was jeopardised as he could not board the flight for the South Korean city due to ambiguity over his accompanying coach.

Jagdish was to leave for Korea on Saturday evening along with luger Shiva Keshavan but both Winter Games Federation of India (WGFI) and his employer, Indian Army, wanted coaches nominated by them to travel with Singh.

Jagdish trains at the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) at Gulmarg and is scheduled to compete in the 15-km Nordic skiing freestyle event scheduled for February 16.

The WGFI proposed names of President Col. (Rtd.) Jodh Singh Dhillon and Secretary General Roshan Lal Thakur but they were rejected by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) since it is a de-recognised body.

IOA to the rescue?

The HAWS recommended Major General Atul Kaushil – its commandant – to accompany Jagdish but the IOA wanted to check his credentials whether he was actually Jagdish’s coach.

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said that all the paperwork, ticket and kits for Jagdish were ready but he did not turn up to board the flight. He also said that the HAWS has not replied to IOA’s mail to furnish details of its nominee regarding his association with Jagdish as coach.

Mehta said Jagdish’s travel schedule can be reworked and his ticket can be re-booked but before February 8. He has written a letter to the HAWS to immediately confirm the travel schedule of Jagdish.

Mehta also said that “justification with regard to the official imparting coaching (to Jagdish) may kindly be intimated to the Indian Olympic Association”.

When contacted, Jagdish told PTI, “I need a coach to accompany me. The coach is a must as he will have to do waxing (of his ski) and other things. But what can I say, the name of the coach sent from here (HAWS) has not been accepted. I don’t know what will happen.”

Keshavan leaves

Meanwhile, Keshavan left for South Korea to participate in his sixth Winter Olympics. He was felicitated by Mehta at the IOA headquarters on Friday.

“We wish Shiva all the best and hope that his achievements will inspire future generations of Winter Sports Athletes,” Mehta said.

Keshvan successfully defended his Asian title this year by winning gold at the Asian Championship held in Altenberg, Germany in December 2017. The Winter Olympic Games kick off on February 9 with the Opening Ceremony, followed by the four heats of the Luge Mens Singles events on February 10 and 11. The final result will come out with the total time earned from the four runs. Keshavan will begin his final Olympic Official training on Sunday.

