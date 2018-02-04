Live India in South Africa

India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live: Can visitors take a 2-0 lead against weakened Proteas?

by 
Ron Gaunt/SPORTZPICS

Aiden Markram makes his debut as South Africa captain in the second of six One-day Internationals. Can Virat Kohli’s men pile on the misery at Centurion?

To join the conversation, send an email to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We’ll feature your comments in the live blog.

Live updates

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second ODI between India and South Africa at Centurion as the battle for the top spot in the rankings continues.

The visitors were hardly ruffled in Durban, where they cruised to a six-wicket win thanks to India skipper Virat Kohli registering his 20th century in a chase and his 33rd overall.

Ajinkya Rahane got a new lease of life at the no 4 spot, scoring a fluent 79 after his side lost Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan early. The Proteas once again have their task cut out as skipper Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the ODI series and the T20 International series after suffering a finger injury. Their batting talisman, AB de Villiers will also not take part in the series.

Barely 24 hours before the start of this match, rookie Aiden Markram was announced as Du Plessis’s replacement – a decision that raised a few eyebrows. The 23-year-old has just played two ODIs in his career so far. Clearly Cricket South Africa view him as a long-term option after he was selected as captain ahead of experienced campaigners such as Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy and David Miller. Markram, like Kohli, is a former U-19 World Cup winning captain and will be the second youngest to lead his country after Graeme Smith.

India walk in as clear favourites in this contest. The key for hosts will be negating the menace of wrist-spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Let’s hope we witness an enthralling contest on Sunday.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.