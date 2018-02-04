India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live: Can visitors take a 2-0 lead against weakened Proteas?
Aiden Markram makes his debut as South Africa captain in the second of six One-day Internationals. Can Virat Kohli’s men pile on the misery at Centurion?
To join the conversation, send an email to fieldfeedback@scroll.in.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second ODI between India and South Africa at Centurion as the battle for the top spot in the rankings continues.
The visitors were hardly ruffled in Durban, where they cruised to a six-wicket win thanks to India skipper Virat Kohli registering his 20th century in a chase and his 33rd overall.
Ajinkya Rahane got a new lease of life at the no 4 spot, scoring a fluent 79 after his side lost Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan early. The Proteas once again have their task cut out as skipper Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the ODI series and the T20 International series after suffering a finger injury. Their batting talisman, AB de Villiers will also not take part in the series.
Barely 24 hours before the start of this match, rookie Aiden Markram was announced as Du Plessis’s replacement – a decision that raised a few eyebrows. The 23-year-old has just played two ODIs in his career so far. Clearly Cricket South Africa view him as a long-term option after he was selected as captain ahead of experienced campaigners such as Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy and David Miller. Markram, like Kohli, is a former U-19 World Cup winning captain and will be the second youngest to lead his country after Graeme Smith.
India walk in as clear favourites in this contest. The key for hosts will be negating the menace of wrist-spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Let’s hope we witness an enthralling contest on Sunday.