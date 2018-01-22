2018 U19 World Cup

Shaw, Kalra, Gill among five Indians named in ICC’s team of the U-19 World Cup

Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy (14 wickets) and fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti (9 wickets) are the other Indians named in the team.

ICC Media

The Under-19 World Cup team of the tournament was unsurprisingly dominated by Indians, with as many as five players named in the world XI.

The team, announced by the International Cricket Council on Sunday, features he top three of the Indian batting line-up – captain Prithvi Shaw (261 runs), player of the final Manjot Kalra (252 runs) and player of the tournament Shubman Gill (372 runs).

India won their record fourth U-19 World Cup trophy on Saturday with an eight-wicket rout of Australia in the final at Mount Maunganui in New Zealand.

The team of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup was picked by a five-person selection panel including Windies fast bowler Ian Bishop, former India women’s captain Anjum Chopra, former New Zealand captain Jeff Crowe, former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody and Indian journalist Shashank Kishore.

South Africa captain Raynard van Tonder was named to lead side which has representation from six countries.

Van Tonder, who aggregated 348 runs in six matches including a highest score of 143 against Kenya, was selected to lead ahead of other captains for his better cricket acumen, the ICC said in a statement.

South Africa went out of reckoning for the title with a three-wicket loss to Pakistan in the quarter-finals but finished fifth beating Bangladesh by eight wickets in a play- off, which saw Tonder knocking an unbeaten 82.

Apart from van Tonder, the other South Africa players making the team are wicket-keeper Wandile Makwetu and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee. Makwetu took 11 wickets during the tournament besides some useful runs while fast bowler Gerald Coetzee finished with eight wickets.

New Zealand batsman Finn Allen was rewarded for a consistent run which saw him get 338 runs while Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (12 wickets) and Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad (14 wickets) are the ones in the playing eleven.

West Indies batsman Alick Athanaze was named the 12th man after finishing as the highest run-getter in the tournament with 418 runs, which included centuries against Sri Lanka and Kenya.

The team of the U-19 Cricket World Cup (in batting order)

Prithvi Shaw (India) –261 runs

Manjot Kalra (India) – 252 runs

Shubman Gill (India) – 372 runs

Finn Allen (New Zealand) – 338 runs

Raynard van Tonder (South Africa, captain) – 348 runs

Wandile Makwetu (wicket-keeper) (South Africa) – 184 runs and 11 dismissals (all catches)

Anukul Roy (India) – 14 wickets

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (India)– 9 wickets

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) – 8 wickets

Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan) – 14 wickets

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) – 12 wickets

12th man: Alick Athanaze (Windies) – 418 runs

