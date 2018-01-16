2018 U19 World Cup

The players who stood out for India in their historic U-19 World Cup triumph

The pacers stole the show while the batsmen took turns to score big runs. Everything came together in the final.

by 
ICC Media

India U-19 made history by winning the World Cup for a fourth time, becoming the first team to do so. The promising displays showed that the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands. The country’s tradition of finding solid batsmen continues but for the first time, the pacers were in the limelight, showing that they were as good, if not better than their overseas counterparts.

In Prithvi Shaw, India have one of the finest young batsmen in the world but his dismissal in the final showed that the Mumbai opener is still a rough diamond. As he has already made waves in the domestic circuit and had only solid knock in the tournament, he fails to make the cut in this list. Little room for surprises here. Here’s a pick of our five best Indian talents from the victorious team from New Zealand:

Shubman Gill

Image credit: ICC Media
Image credit: ICC Media

Before the start of the tournament, runs were expected to come from Prithvi Shaw’s blade, but Shubman Gill stole the show. The Punjab batsman was composed, compact and piled on runs like nobody’s business. The Punjab batsman finished with staggering figures of 372 runs in five innings. The final – where he scored 31 – became the only time he missed crossing a fifty.

Gill has made an impact playing for Punjab too and has drawn comparisons with Virat Kohli. The right-hander’s forward press was a treat to watch and was able to seamlessly shift from attack and defence. The Fazilka-born 19-year-old was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for a steep Rs 1.8 crore in the Indian Premier League auction. His determined unbeaten century against Pakistan in the semi-final will not be forgotten in a hurry.

Manjot Kalra

Image credit: ICC Media
Image credit: ICC Media

Prithvi Shaw might have set the ball rolling for India with a breezy 94 in the league game against Australia but Manjot Kalra finished things by launching an extraordinary counter-attack in the final. The stylish left-hander was brave with his shot-making, an approach that paid rich dividends in the final.

Kalra technique bore a stark resemblance to Yuvraj Singh, especially when he was cutting against the pacers. The Delhi lad was also comfortable playing spin and registered handsome knocks when his team needed him the most – against Australia in the group stages, semi-final against Pakistan and the final. Kalra became the fifth batsman to score a century in a final and finished with 252 runs in the tournament. Strangely, none of his predecessors have gone on to make a name for themselves in international cricket.

Anukul Roy

Image credit: ICC Media
Image credit: ICC Media

Conditions were not a deterrent for the the left-arm spinner from Jharkhand, who finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Anukul Roy was one of the pick of the bowlers when the India U-19 side toured England last year. Agreed, nine of his wickets came against Pupua New Guinea and Zimbabwe.

Roy, though, complemented his pace attack superbly in the final. Picking up two key wickets and tying the Australian batsmen down along with fellow spinner Shiva Singh.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Image credit: ICC Media
Image credit: ICC Media

A fluent run-up and a skiddy action, pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti was a handful. The 18-year-old is not your run-of-the-mill Indian pacer either. He can already clock more than 140 km/h and can send the stumps cartwheeling for a mile.

Nagarkoti was picked up in the auction for Rs 3 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders, joining teammate Gill. Nagarkoti finished with nine wickets, including a total of five from the two Australia games. The batsmen were genuinely beaten for pace. An all-action cricketer, Nagarkoti showed a lot of heart, relentlessly attacking the stumps and is also a handy lower-order batsman.

Ishan Porel

Image credit: ICC Media
Image credit: ICC Media

The lanky Bengal pacer’s tournament nearly ended after the first game, where he suffered an injury in India’s tournament opener. After coming back, Porel gave away just eight runs in five overs against Bangladesh. Between the semi-final and the final, he picked up six wickets. Porel’s height and his ability to hit the deck hard holds him in good stead for the years to come. Like Nagarkoti, Porel can also crank up a fair bit of pace. The 19-year-old is already a regular for his state team.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Is your dependence on your maid a decade too outdated?

Home appliances have become more sophisticated and custom-designed to meet the needs of the Indian consumer.

Behind every smooth-running household is usually a domestic help. The maid has been a boon - after all, its she who takes care of the food, dirty dishes, the dusty floor and the piling laundry. She shares the burden of chores that fall upon homemakers and working professionals alike.

But domestic helps don’t come without stress and need some supervision. Since most domestic helps work at several households, the time crunch often causes a lot to be desired from their service. Dipali is very particular about her kitchen operations and repeatedly finds herself insisting on proper scrubbing to remove stains from hard to reach areas like grooves, handles etc. Vibha, meanwhile, struggles with getting her domestic help to spend an extra few minutes on proper rinsing. She doesn’t want her family eating out of utensils containing residual soap traces. Gargi has resorted to saving fragile dishes for a more delicate rinse later with her own hands, having had one too many experiences with broken crockery. All of them keep only a part of their detergent reserves by the sink to avoid wastage. While they are grateful for all the help they get, they resent the hovering around to ensure their instructions are being followed.

For working professionals trying to achieve work-life balance, this means they aren’t quite free from domestic responsibilities. Supervision eats into their free time and confrontations over their grievances get more and more stressful. The search for a replacement is so daunting that most are grateful they have at least some help at home.

But why are domestic helps still relied on to perform a whole host of household tasks when labour-saving alternatives for some chores have been available for several years?

Take hand washing of dishes for example. Alternatives to this have been around decades - but there has always been a deep distrust of dishwashers among Indian homeowners. Despite the hassles of a domestic help, it is widely believed that a dishwasher simply cannot match up to the friction of a scrubber and soap driven by a pair of determined hands. “Ever seen a recently cooked-in kadhai?”, “Dishwashers are too foreign to be able to deal with a kadhai”, “What’s the point of pre-rinsing?”…and so on. The misconceptions about dishwashers still linger.

While these concerns weren’t unfounded once, the current generation of dishwashers have evolved greatly. Take the pre-rinsing myth for example. Modern dishwashers do not require pre-rinsing at all, further reducing human effort. Dishwashers also consume a fraction of the amount of water used in manual washing – maids commonly leave the tap running during the entire time they wash dishes leading to a lot of wastage. Dishwashers have also become quite versatile and allow for greater flexibility. Lighter loads and quicker time cycles are a possibility now - useful options for the busy professionals. The maximum gains are on the hygiene front. Eliminating the need for scrubbers and cleaning sponges, which are known bacteria hotbeds, dishwashers effectively sanitise the utensils by heating water to temperatures starting at 40C. The biggest myth, perhaps, surrounds the cost-effectiveness of dishwashers. They actually utilise much less energy than is commonly thought, between 1-1.05 kW/wash, and ought to ease any concerns about spikes in the electricity bill.

But what good is a dishwasher in an Indian kitchen if it can’t do justice to a soiled kadhai? Dishwashers, such as the range offered by Bosch, are in fact fast adapting to the unique needs of Indian cooking. The hallowed pair of hands are replaced by several programmes, most notably the Intensive Kadhai programme which uses increased water pressure to tackle stubborn oil and masala stains that are the mainstay of Indian cooking.

On the other hand, the HalfLoad option allows for fewer, lightly soiled utensils to be washed for when you desperately wish to check off the minor tasks on the to-do list. Bosch dishwashers have also been designed keeping Indian utensils in mind. The spacious baskets can accommodate bulky kadhais, tavaas, patilas and pressure cookers, as well as other stainless-steel utensils, microwave-safe plastic, melamine, ceramic and glassware from your kitchen arsenal.

With Bosch dishwashers, you get spotlessly clean and dry kitchenware, making the oily sheen, discoloured vessels and residual soap traces a memory of the past. With the chore of dishwashing reduced to just the loading of dishes, you can use your time previously spent on washing dishes or supervising your maid to activities you really care about; and all this along with noiseless operation, and water and energy savings. Opt for a life of #NoMoreDishStress with Bosch dishwashers. Click here to learn more. To schedule a dishwasher demo, call 1-800-266-1880.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.