Watch: Luge legend Shiva Keshavan is gearing up for his sixth and last Winter Olympics

The 36-year-old has represented India in every Winter Olympics since 1998 and will hang up his boots after the Pyeongchang Games.

Shiva Keshavan, India’s best-known name in Winter Olympics, is gearing up for what will be his sixth – and last – Games.

The 36-year-old, who has represented India in every Winter Olympics since 1998, has decided to call it quits after taking part in the Pyeongchang Games, starting February 9.

“Age wise I think I can continue. Even two medal winners in 2014 Sochi edition were above 40. I have represented India for 22 years, but now I think I need to move on and focus elsewhere,” Keshavan,who was born and brought up in Manali, told PTI.

The reigning Asian champion and speed record holder, he has won Asian Luge Championships in 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017. He has also been India’s flag bearer in four Winter Games and he said he will miss the honour of “carrying the whole country on his shoulders”.

“When IOA was suspended (during 2014 Sochi), I took part in the opening ceremony as an independent athlete (under IOC flag). Except for that one, I had held the flag in all other Olympics at either opening or closing ceremony.

“Every four years, I had the honour of carrying the country on my shoulders. That is an amazing feeling. I will be happy if more Indians start taking part in Winter Olympics.”

Unlike in the summer Olympics, very few Indians have taken part in Winter Olympics. Only tennis legend Leander Paes (seven summer Olympics) has taken part in more editions than him.

Keshavan’s best performance in his five appearances has been a 25th-place finish in 2006. This time, he has a personal coach for the first time in his career and received financial support from the government as well as some private companies.

Unfortunately, he had suffered a hand injury a couple of weeks back while competing.

“I had a crash while competing in Germany and I had a few hairline fractures. I am feeling good now but still not 100 per cent. My event is on Feb 10 and 11, and hopefully, I will be 100 per cent fit by that time.

“I haven’t stopped training but doing it without starting drill, only sliding down the track by using body and feet and not using hand. Hand is important for the initial momentum.”

Otherwise, the build-up has been satisfactory with his own coach Duncan Kennedy, the former American Winter Olympian.

“There has been a lot of difference over the years. When I started in 1998, I was just 16. I did not have any equipment, any coach. Even in 2014 I did everything myself.

“But in the last three years, I have been training under an American, the first time I’m having a personal coach.

“I have more confidence from the equipment point of view. I am approaching with a plan. I will try my best and will see how the track and weather conditions are on that day.”

With inputs from PTI

