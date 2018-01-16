No TV for women’s cricket: India vs South Africa not telecast, BCCI says onus on CSA

More than six months after India returned home as World Cup runners-up to unprecedented hype, Mithali Raj and Co were set to play their next international match in South Africa. The three-match One Day International series was a part of the ICC Women’s Championship to qualify for the next World Cup. The first match was on February 5 at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley.
But cricket followers tuning in to watch the game on Monday afternoon were in for a surprise as the match was not being shown Live on television or online. There weren’t any live commentary portals either or links to stream it from other sources.
In fact, the only available live scores and information was from the official Twitter handle of Cricket South Africa. Not even the Twitter handle for the India’s women’s cricket team had the live scores, nor did the account for ICC Live Scores.
According to BCCI representatives, the onus was on Cricket South Africa to ensure live telecast of the matches. The Indian board cannot produce footage for matches played outside the county.
“BCCI does not have the rights for the matches that are played outside India,” a media representative of the Board of Control for Cricket in India told The Field.
They also said that the three double-header Twenty20 matches – when the women’s and men’s team play one after the other at the same venue – will be shown Live on TV.
The Field has reached out to Cricket South Africa for comment and are awaiting their response. We will update the copy, as and when they respond.
The effects of the non-telecast were evident from the onset. There was an error in the opening combination for India, with all live scores, including the International Cricket Council, showing that it was Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana who opened the batting for India. This feed was picked up by leading cricket websites such as Cricinfo and Cricbuzz as well.
However, the official Twitter account of Cricket South Africa was sharing updates about Mandhana batting with Punam Raut, the regular Indian opening combination.
This confusion lasted till the first wicket fell – Raut on 19 – with even the official BCCI handle tweeting that Raj fell. The tweet was later deleted and the scorecards corrected.
Meanwhile, Indian men’s tour is being shown Live on Sony Ten channels with multiple highlight packages running through the day. Interestingly, the next ODI matches of both teams are set to be held on the same day, Wednesday.
Is your dependence on your maid a decade too outdated?
Home appliances have become more sophisticated and custom-designed to meet the needs of the Indian consumer.
Behind every smooth-running household is usually a domestic help. The maid has been a boon - after all, its she who takes care of the food, dirty dishes, the dusty floor and the piling laundry. She shares the burden of chores that fall upon homemakers and working professionals alike.
But domestic helps don’t come without stress and need some supervision. Since most domestic helps work at several households, the time crunch often causes a lot to be desired from their service. Dipali is very particular about her kitchen operations and repeatedly finds herself insisting on proper scrubbing to remove stains from hard to reach areas like grooves, handles etc. Vibha, meanwhile, struggles with getting her domestic help to spend an extra few minutes on proper rinsing. She doesn’t want her family eating out of utensils containing residual soap traces. Gargi has resorted to saving fragile dishes for a more delicate rinse later with her own hands, having had one too many experiences with broken crockery. All of them keep only a part of their detergent reserves by the sink to avoid wastage. While they are grateful for all the help they get, they resent the hovering around to ensure their instructions are being followed.
For working professionals trying to achieve work-life balance, this means they aren’t quite free from domestic responsibilities. Supervision eats into their free time and confrontations over their grievances get more and more stressful. The search for a replacement is so daunting that most are grateful they have at least some help at home.
But why are domestic helps still relied on to perform a whole host of household tasks when labour-saving alternatives for some chores have been available for several years?
Take hand washing of dishes for example. Alternatives to this have been around decades - but there has always been a deep distrust of dishwashers among Indian homeowners. Despite the hassles of a domestic help, it is widely believed that a dishwasher simply cannot match up to the friction of a scrubber and soap driven by a pair of determined hands. “Ever seen a recently cooked-in kadhai?”, “Dishwashers are too foreign to be able to deal with a kadhai”, “What’s the point of pre-rinsing?”…and so on. The misconceptions about dishwashers still linger.
While these concerns weren’t unfounded once, the current generation of dishwashers have evolved greatly. Take the pre-rinsing myth for example. Modern dishwashers do not require pre-rinsing at all, further reducing human effort. Dishwashers also consume a fraction of the amount of water used in manual washing – maids commonly leave the tap running during the entire time they wash dishes leading to a lot of wastage. Dishwashers have also become quite versatile and allow for greater flexibility. Lighter loads and quicker time cycles are a possibility now - useful options for the busy professionals. The maximum gains are on the hygiene front. Eliminating the need for scrubbers and cleaning sponges, which are known bacteria hotbeds, dishwashers effectively sanitise the utensils by heating water to temperatures starting at 40C. The biggest myth, perhaps, surrounds the cost-effectiveness of dishwashers. They actually utilise much less energy than is commonly thought, between 1-1.05 kW/wash, and ought to ease any concerns about spikes in the electricity bill.
But what good is a dishwasher in an Indian kitchen if it can’t do justice to a soiled kadhai? Dishwashers, such as the range offered by Bosch, are in fact fast adapting to the unique needs of Indian cooking. The hallowed pair of hands are replaced by several programmes, most notably the Intensive Kadhai programme which uses increased water pressure to tackle stubborn oil and masala stains that are the mainstay of Indian cooking.
On the other hand, the HalfLoad option allows for fewer, lightly soiled utensils to be washed for when you desperately wish to check off the minor tasks on the to-do list. Bosch dishwashers have also been designed keeping Indian utensils in mind. The spacious baskets can accommodate bulky kadhais, tavaas, patilas and pressure cookers, as well as other stainless-steel utensils, microwave-safe plastic, melamine, ceramic and glassware from your kitchen arsenal.
