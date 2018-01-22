2018 U19 World Cup

‘It’s been a difficult journey’: Prithvi Shaw reflects on path to U-19 World Cup triumph

The India U-19 captain said the triumph was an amalgamation of the years of toil he and his father endured as he trained to be a professional cricketer.

by 
AFP

Prithvi Shaw on Monday termed his journey from Virar to Mount Maunganui a “difficult” one and said words can never express the emotions that he felt while guiding the Indian U-19 team to World Cup glory.

“Becoming World Cup captain I can’t express in words the feeling and thanks to everyone,” said Shaw, who guided the Indian team to its record fourth World Cup title after beating Australia at Mount Maunganui in the final.

“It was a difficult journey for me starting where I used to live in Virar. All credit to my dad he was the only who took me (everywhere). He used to take me to matches practices and it was far away from my home in Virar.”

Shaw comes from Virar, a small down in Palghar district near Mumbai and the youngster walked down memory lane and retraced his journey from his home town to New Zealand.

“It used to take two hours, the journey from the train and it was difficult in those days.

In the past two three years I am working hard to play for India Under 19,” said Shaw, who scored a hundred in Ranji and Duleep Trophy debut.

“It is all about experience, when you are 7-8 years old you start playing school cricket and score runs, my coaches from school level to Rahul Dravid Sir now, all those small, small things, the experiences make a difference.”

Shaw, who scored 261 runs including two fifties during the tournament, said his team executed the plans to perfection and he is extremely proud of them.

“I am very happy and proud, I played a lot of school cricket and scored heavily there and then the Ranji Trophy but when we represent India, it’s a different feeling,” Shaw told reporter here after the team’s arrival.

“And yes we have brought the World Cup back and everybody, including the support staff, has worked hard for last more than one year. The way we planned it, it was well executed on the ground and hence we lifted the World Cup,” said Shaw.

With inputs from PTI.

