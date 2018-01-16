PSG pay Neymar €3 million a month, twice as much as the next highest earner in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain pays 12 of the 13 largest player salaries in the French league, led by Neymar, who makes €3.07 million gross a month, more than twice as much as the next highest earner, sports daily L’Equipe reported on Tuesday.
Behind Neymar, PSG players occupy the next seven places: Uruguayan Edinson Cavani makes €1.54 million a month, French teenager Kylian Mbappe earns €1.5 million and Brazilian defender Thiago Silva makes €1.33 million.
Then come Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria and Brazilian defender Marquinhos, both on €1.12 million euros, Italian midfielder Thiago Motta (€875,000) and Argentine Javier Pastore (€770,000). The first non-Parisian on the list is Radamel Falcao, the Colombian striker who earns €750,000 a month and, because he is in Monaco, pays no taxes.
The top ten is rounded out by Dani Alves, another Brazilian defender at PSG, who makes €700,000 euros. Next come three more PSG stars – German striker Julian Draxler and Italian playmaker Marco Verratti both make €600,000.
PSG’s French striker Hatem Ben Arfa is tied on €500,000 a month with two Marseille players, the former West Ham player Dimitri Payet and Brazilian Luiz Gustavo.
At the other end of the Ligue 1 salary table are Amiens, where the average monthly salary is €15,000, including three players on just €2,800.
Since the sacking of the Marcelo Bielsa, who was making 560,000 euros a month to coach Lille before he stormed out, PSG’s Unai Emery has become the highest earning manager on €450,000 a month.
Next comes another man working tax-free in Monaco, Leonardo Jardim, on €350,000 closely followed by Claudio Ranieri, who won the English Premier League with Leicester in 2016 and makes €340,000 a month in Nantes.
-Inputs from AFP