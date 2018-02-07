India v South Africa, 3rd ODI, live: Fifty for Kohli, Dhawan misses out on a century
India chase 3-0 lead: A win at Newlands will ensure India can’t lose series.
Live updates
After 23 overs, India 145/2 - Dhawan gone! Captain Markram desperately needed a wicket, so he decides to make it happen himself with a stunning catch at midwicket. Dhawan saw an option to get another boundary through midwicket, steps down against Duminy but couldn’t quite get to the pitch of the ball - still hit with power, but Markram throws himself to his left and takes a two-handed beaut. Gavaskar is convinced Dhawan has thrown away a ton here (again)
After 23 overs, India 140/1 - FIFTY FOR KOHLI: And it’s now Kohli’s turn to raise his bat in acknowledgement of what has been a solid innings so far. Gets there in the 22nd over. Didn’t have the best of starts against Rabada but hasn’t done much wrong since. Markram brings JP Duminy into the attack as the batsmen wear their caps. Tahir continues and Kohli celebrates his 50 with a rasping bottom-hand heavy on drive for four - the long on fielder had no chance of stopping that.
After 20 overs, India 118/1: Dhawan is batting with great confidence. Ngidi comes back into the attack and continues to concede a boundary every over - he has conceded 47 from his 6 overs so far. And the 100-run partnership has been achieved by these two as well, as they are yet to be dismissed from Sunday afternoon.
After 17 overs, India 97/1: Fifty for Dhawan. Brings it up with a fine boundary off Tahir. His second successive half-century in this series. He signals his intent to take on Tahir right away, with another boundary after reaching his 50 - this one a slog sweep over midwicket. Has pieced together a solid stand with Kohli for the second wicket.
Drinks - India 87/1 after 16 overs: Shikhar bhai has raced to 47 off 40 balls, and this time it’s Morris who helps him along the way with a short ball on his hips that the Delhi lad pulls past fine leg for four. South Africa have lost any momentum that was built by that initial burst by Rabada.
After 15 overs, India 79/1: Looks like India will target Phehlukwayo today (as they did Ngidi earlier) - 10 from the former’s 3rd over in the spell, making it 22 off his first 3 overs. Dhawan shows great intent even after the powerplay, by stepping down and targeting the vacant midwicket area - a couple of bounces into the boundary. There were 10 runs off his second over as well, with Dhawan punishing a bad short ball. The southpaw is into his 40s.
After 12 overs, India 57/1: Another suicidal run for this Kohli-Dhawan pair. After a few dot balls, Kohli gets itchy feet, taps and calls for a run. Dhawan complies, but would have been out by a fair distance if the fielder had hit the stumps. Dhawan is clearly upset, but he survives. Did someone else catch Kohli looking at Dhawan and asking him why he didn’t run for an overthrow when Dhawan should have been run out again? That would not have gone down well.
After 10 overs, India 50/1: With Rohit gone in the first over for zero and Kohli given out on zero - it looked like India were in for a difficult afternoon, but ever since that DRS review, the batsmen have settled down nicely. Fifty up (for India and for the partnership) and these two are yet to be dismissed since Rohit Sharma’s dismissal at Centurion. Kohli continues to look just a little edgy, this time an inside edge off Morris to the fine leg boundary - on another day, that would have crashed into the stumps.
After 9 overs, India 44/1 - Kohli 19, Dhawan 24 : Kohli has faced 30 balls, Dhawan just 19 but it’s the left hander who’s doing bulk of the scoring. 10 runs from Ngidi’s latest over and that might be it for the debutant for now. Kohli plays a cover drive which is more of a forward defensive push and Dhawan punches to the cover point for two boundaries in that over. Dhawan takes on Rabada in the next over when there is just a hint of width.
India 29/1 after 7 overs (Dhawan 15, Kohli 13) : The two men who had an unbeaten partnership in the second ODI are carrying on at Newlands. Ngidi is struggling a bit with line and length - is clearly extracting a lot of bounce off this pitch, with Kohli hopping at the crease to defend the short balls, but bowls one on the pads that is flicked to the boundary with ease. Just one run from Rabada’s over at the other end. He has been the stand-out bowler so far (4-1-10-1). Has bowled tight and kept the Indian batsmen in check. Dismissed Rohit and came close to sending Kohli back on zero. Almost has Dhawan in that over, with an edge going between slip and gully.
After 5 overs, India 23/1: There is a battle brewing between Rabada and Kohli once again as Virat smashes the pacer for a four - a majestic pull shot. This was a short ball and not a bouncer and Kohli is on to it in a flash. He read the length so quickly on that one and pulls with disdain off his front foot.
After 3 overs, India 8/1 - Virat Kohli is gone....no he is not: WHAT A START TO THIS MATCH! Kohli moves across to Rabada and tries to flick, is hit on the pad and Gould takes his time and decides this appeal is good. Rabada stares down Kohli in an attempted send off - Kohli takes his time and reviews this. Looks plumb but... hang on... he’s got an inside edge! Not too sure if Kohli knew he edged it. Rabada trudges back to his runup after a chat with Kohli and Gould, the umpire shakes his head. And to Rabada’s bemusement, Kohli gets a boundary off the last ball of the over.
After 2 overs, India 4/1: Not a ball to remember first up for Lungi Ngidi in ODIs, as he bowls a gentle half volley to Dhawan who guides it past cover for four. Good recovery since, finishes with a bouncer that has Dhawan in a tangle.
MAIDEN WICKET FOR RABADA: What a start for South Africa! Their main man Kagiso strikes with the last ball off what was a gem of a first over. The wicket ball was pitched on the fourth stump line, on good length - Rohit’s tentative to start and he plays at it and then decides to leave but the pace makes sure the ball kisses the bat before Rohit changes his mind. A feather touch and Klassen takes his first international catch.
04:30 pm: We are all set. Rabada steaming in, Rohit on strike...
Pitch report
04:20 pm: Neil McKenzie reckons this Newlands track is full of runs (like it usually is - the average first innings score in the last six ODIs here is more than 300) and the pace of the pitch should make it relatively easier for the South African batsman to counter the spin twins, who wreaked havoc in the slow-ish pitches in the first two matches.
Playing XI
04:05 pm: No surprises that India have named an unchanged XI (even if the captain is Kohli). Two debutants and three changes for South Africa.
TOSS
04:00 pm: Aiden Markram, the young captain thrown in the deep end, wins the toss in this important clash, and decides to not let Virat Kohli chase. We would have looked to bat first to change things up anyway, remarks Kohli.
03:30 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the third One Day International between India and South Africa. Who would’ve thought it’d be South Africa who would be fighting to stay alive in this series at this point, eh? And yet, here we are with India leading 2-0 and looking to push their advantage. We are back at Newlands after the first Test for this decisive match.