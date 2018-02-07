Sri Lanka on Wednesday named a 15-member squad captained by Dinesh Chandimal for next week’s Twenty20 matches against Bangladesh.

Angelo Mathews, who normally captains the islanders in limited-overs cricket, has been ruled out with a hamstring injury for the rest of Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh. The two T20 matches are slated for February 15 and 18 following a two-match Test series.

Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Shehan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Jeevan Mendis and Asitha Fernando.

-Inputs from AFP