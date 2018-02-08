Mithali Raj-led India started off their cricket tour of South Africa with an 88-run win in the first ODI of the three-match series. Their performance in the second ODI was even better as they mauled the Proteas by 178 runs, as Smriti Mandhana and Jhulan Goswami broke records.

India have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, which is part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Mandhana’s amazing 135 runs from 129 balls was her third ODI ton as she became the first Indian woman to score three hundred in three overseas nation. Mandhana, with half-centuries from Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy, led India to 303 in their 50 overs.

Pace spearhead Goswami then became the first woman to reach 200 ODI wickets in the history of women’s cricket. It was a historic day that unfortunately, none of us could watch it.

Despite the men’s team also being in the same country at the same time, there is no coverage, broadcast or online, of the women’s matches against the South Africans. The only thing that we’ve got is Cricket South Africa’s release of a four-minute long video highlights package on their YouTube page, indicating that there is indeed a camera set up in place, just not for Live telecast.