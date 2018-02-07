Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez has struck a deal with Spanish authorities to accept a 16-month suspended jail sentence for tax fraud in return for avoiding a trial. Sanchez, who joined United from Arsenal last month, faced being tried over a one-million-euro ($1.23 million) fraud linked to image rights in 2012 and 2013 during his time at Spanish giants Barcelona, according to details of the deal seen by AFP.

The 29-year-old Chilean forward is rumoured to be the highest paid player in the Premier League following his move to United, reportedly earning around £500,000 ($710,000, 571,000 euros) a week before tax. He is one of a number of high-profile players to have fallen foul of the tax laws in Spain.

Last month, Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Luka Modric paid Spanish fiscal authorities close to one million euros to settle his own image rights tax case.

-Inputs from AFP