India rode on skipper Virat Kohli’s unbeaten century to amass 303 for six against South Africa in the third ODI of the six-match series in Cape Town on Wednesday. He remained unbeaten on 160 off just 159 balls.
It wasn’t the typical free-flowing knock to begin with but he stuck in there and slowly but surely took India to a position of great strength. Kohli, the ODI batsman, is something very, very special. So special, in fact, that people are now wondering whether he is the greatest ODI player ever?
