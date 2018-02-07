India rode on skipper Virat Kohli’s unbeaten century to amass 303 for six against South Africa in the third ODI of the six-match series in Cape Town on Wednesday. He remained unbeaten on 160 off just 159 balls.

It wasn’t the typical free-flowing knock to begin with but he stuck in there and slowly but surely took India to a position of great strength. Kohli, the ODI batsman, is something very, very special. So special, in fact, that people are now wondering whether he is the greatest ODI player ever?

Twitter cannot believe how this man can keep scoring tons at will:

He’s on a different level this bloke wow. What a player 🙏🙏👍👍🏏🏏@imVkohli https://t.co/SoDyRQajQi — David Warner (@davidwarner31) February 7, 2018

Yet another 💯 for @imVkohli ... the hunger & consistency is remarkable ... the Greatest ever ODI player ??? #SAvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 7, 2018

Well played @imVkohli One of the best ODI 100’s I have seen. Played with a lot of maturity and responsibility especially when the team was under pressure. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 7, 2018

India’s run machine has done it again! 34th ODI 100. What a player!@ImVKohli May this form of yours go on and on! SAvsIND — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 7, 2018

Man or machine? @imVkohli gets to his 34th ODI ton. Stand up and salute the master #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/LYnYT8k6Bx — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2018

160 by Virat Kohli today is the highest score by an Indian player in South Africa in ODIs. The previous highest was 152 by Sachin Tendulkar against Namibia at Pietermaritzburg in 2003.#SAvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 7, 2018

Virat Kohli now has three 150+ scores batting at #3 - only the second player to hit three 150+ scores from non-opening position after Viv Richards. #SAvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 7, 2018

Amidst the runs that Virat Kohli scores, don't lose sight of his incredible fitness. His boundary percentage is quite low which means he runs a lot between wickets. And still has an excellent strike rate. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 7, 2018

Four hundreds in his last six ODI innings for Kohli. Would have been five in six if South Africa hadn't been so selfishly bowled out for 118 in the last match. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) February 7, 2018

If Bradman were alive, he would have called his wife to see this guy. #SAvIND — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 7, 2018

Congrats to Virat Kohli for his 34th shaam tak khelne wali innings. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 7, 2018