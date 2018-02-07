Mayank Agarwal continued with his sublime form as he smashed 109 to star in Karnataka’s 85-run win against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group ‘A’ league on Wednesday.

Sent into bat by Baroda captain Deepak Hooda, the host suffered an early setback when Test opener KL Rahul fell for three.

Agarwal was in superb touch and played shots all-round the wicket to keep the scoreboard ticking. Agarwal found an able partner in R Samarth (77) and the duo added 95 runs to set the platform for Karnataka. After the exit of Agarwal for 109, Samarth added 74 runs with Pavan Deshpande.

In reply, Baroda lost wickets at regular intervals to fall behind the run rate. All-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who is returned to the game after serving a doping ban, made only two runs off seven balls.

Delhi beat Tripura

Delhi produced a solid top-order batting performance to beat Tripura by seven wickets and register their second win in Group B. Sent into bat, Tripura posted a challenging score of 298/7.

But the total wasn’t enough as Tripura bowlers fizzled in front of Delhi’s top-order with Nitish Rana top-scoring with 94 while chasing down the target in 39.1 overs. Unmukt Chand hit 55 and together with Hiten Dalal (76) shared 93 runs for the opening stand to set the platform for the chase. Wicket-keeper Risabh Pant too played a fiery knock of 56 that came off just 18 balls.

Delhi are now second in Group B behind Maharashtra, who too have a 100 per cent record but are ahead on net run rate. Maharashtra defeated Uttar Pradesh comfortably by 105 runs in another Group B match in Bilaspur.

Sent into bat, Maharashtra posted a massive 343/5 riding on Ankit Bawane’s unbeaten 117 and then bowled out Uttar Pradesh for 238.

Brief Scores:

Tripura: 298/7 (Bishal Ghosh 84) lost to Delhi 300/3 (Nitish Rana 94 not out) by 7 wickets.

Maharashtra: 343/5 (Ankit Bawne 117 not out) won by 105 runs against Uttar Pradesh 238 all out

Karnataka: 312/9 (Mayank Agarwal 109, RT Arothe 4/59) beat Baroda 180/7 (K Gowtham 4/42, Shreyas Gopal 3/30). Points: Karnataka: 4; Baroda: 0.

Railways: 212 all out (Abhishek Raut 3/45) beat Odisha 213/8 (Govinda Poddar 64). Points: Odisha: 0; Railways: 0.

Punjab 247/9 (Yuvraj Singh 43) lost to Haryana 251/8 (S G Rohilla 96). Points: Haryana: 4; Punjab:0.

