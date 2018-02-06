Novak Djokovic, on Thursday, joked about the marathon 2012 Australian Open final he played against Rafael Nadal.

The Serb had beaten the Spaniard 5–7, 6–4, 6–2, 6–7(5–7), 7–5 in a match that lasted 5 hours 53 minutes – the longest-ever Open Era Slam final.

Posting a video on Instagram of the two stretching their legs and crouching with pain during the presentation ceremony, Djokovic, tagging Nadal, said, “No wonder we need rehab now.”

Both men are struggling with injuries and were knocked out before the last-four stage at this year’s Australian Open.

Nadal is expected to be back playing competitive tennis by the end of the month at Mexican Open in at Acapulco, which starts on February 26. And, Djokovic is working hard to regain 100% fitness.

A brief summary of what happened in that 2012 epic: