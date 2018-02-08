Elon Musk’s SpaceX made history with the successful launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket, but that wasn’t the only notable space “first” to happen on February 6. Roscosmos – the Russian government space agency – released a video of crew members aboard the International Space Station partaking in a zero-gravity badminton match.

The match took place in one of the space station’s larger modules, and required a special set of “space rules” that are a whole lot different from what you’d expect here on Earth. Needless to say, the entire thing was pretty fascinating.

In the first game, Russian cosmonauts Alexander Misurkin and Anton Shkaplerov faced off against Mark Vande Hei from the United States and Norishige Kanai from Japan.

When the second game began, Vande Hei was substituted for Nasa’s Joseph Acaba. Both match-ups were high-flying action, literally. The crew members rallied the shuttlecock back and forth while they grabbed onto anything nearby to try and stop themselves from floating away.