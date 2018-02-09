Tamil Nadu have left out India Test opener Murali Vijay for the remainder of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy for “failing to report” to the ground for the game against Mumbai on Thursday, ESPNCricinfo reported.

According to press release sent by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, the star cricketer claimed to have a “shoulder pain” while seeking to be given the day off. The state body, though, clarified that they were not apprised of any injury worries by the batsman.

According to the report, Tamil Nadu coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar was informed of the injury at 7.30am, a few hours before the start of their match.

With Tamil Nadu’s other opening batsman, Abhinav Mukund, unavailable, Vijay was key crucial to the team’s success. Mumbai went onto win the match by two wickets.

The 33-year-old had scores of 11 and 51 in the team’s first two matches against Gujarat and Goa. TNCA, meanwhile, have named batsman Pradosh Ranjan Paul as Vijay’s replacement.

Vijay was unavailable for a comment on the matter. The TNCA have not initiated any disciplinary proceedings so far.

Meanwhile, Ashwin, who took three wickets against Mumbai, will skip Tamil Nadu’s tie against Andhra. He had sought permission from the TNCA in advance, the report added.