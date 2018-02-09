Yuki Bhambri, India’s top-ranked singles player, will be in focus at Chennai Open ATP Challenger, gets underway with the qualifying rounds on Saturday.

The world No 112 Bhambri, who had played at the Australian Open after winning his qualifying rounds, will be the second seed at the event. Australia’s Jordan Thompson, ranked 103, will be the top seed.

The main draw will have all the top Indians in action with Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal and Saketh Myneni getting by direct entries. Four others, Sasikumar Mukund, Manish Suresh Kumar, Nitin Kumar Sinha and Vijay Sundar Prashanth, have been given wild cards by the organisers.

Spain’s Marcel Granollers, a former top-20 player, currently ranked 134, will be among the contenders along with Korea’s Duckhee Lee.

The main draw consists of 32 players and will begin on February 12.