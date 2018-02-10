Prevailing cross-border tension may have restricted Indo-Pak bilateral cricketing ties but Shahid Afridi loves to put across a point firmly – his “cordial relation” with India captain Virat Kohli will not be defined by the prevailing political clashes.

“My relationship with Virat is not dictated by political situation. Virat [Kohli] is a fantastic human being and an ambassador of cricket for his country, just like I am for my country,” Afridi said on the sidelines of the St Moritz Ice Cricket Tournament.

“He [Kohli] has always shown a lot of respect, and has even gone out of his way to present a signed jersey for my foundation [Shahid Afridi Foundation],” he added.

Afridi’s foundation has been working in providing clean and safe drinking water. “There is a lot of warmth whenever I have spoken to Virat. It’s not that we get a chance to speak a lot, but from time to time, he would drop in a message and I would do the same. I congratulated him recently when I came to know the he was getting married.”

“I believe as cricketers we can set examples of how relationship between individuals can be a template for relationship between countries. I think after Pakistan, the two countries where I have received most love and respect are India and Australia,” said the former Pakistan skipper.

‘You can’t change the inherent nature of a person’

Ron Gaunt/SPORTZPICS

For someone, who was a maverick during his international career, Afridi loves Kohli’s aggression and believes that supporting juniors in crisis situations has also helped him in earning respect from youngsters. “Virat is doing a brilliant job. I have no problem with aggression if it is a controlled one,” the 36-year-old said.

“And Virat’s character is different from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was a composed individual. Now suddenly, you cannot change the inherent nature of a person. Virat’s greatest asset is that he can take the team along,” Afridi added.

Asked to compare Kohli with Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, Afridi said: “Sarfraz is still new to the job and he will only get better along the way. The only thing I don’t like is that media running down players during their rough times.”

“As long as you are winning, everything is fine and you lose a game and all hell breaks loose. That is grossly unfair. We should not overlook someone’s past achievements just because he is going through a bad patch,” said the cricketer who has been loved and criticised in equal measure.

During the St Moritz Ice Cricket tournament, Afridi at times, even beat former India batsman Virender Sehwag in terms of popularity thanks to the presence of a larger number of expatriate Pakistani fans, who had thronged St Moritz.

(With inputs from PTI)