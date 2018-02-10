India v South Africa, 4th ODI, live: It’s a must-win game for SA, as AB de Villiers returns in pink
Pink day in Jo’burg: ABD returns as South Africa look for their first win
03:55 pm: Meanwhile, after all the hue and cry that was raised over the non-telecast of India’s women taking on South Africa, CSA have a live stream up and running for the match today. Credit to them for listening to the fans. India have crossed 150 with the loss of four wickets after being 26/2 at one point.
03:50 pm: A reminder of just how good AB de Villiers is when he plays in pink - a colour in which South Africa are yet to lose. His place in the XI was all but confirmed by Chris Morris in the press conference yesterday. How big a boost it is to have him back?
03:45 pm: In case you were wondering, the PINK ODI is a South African tradition where they designate one ODI at the Bullring every year to raise breast cancer awareness.
03:45 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the fourth ODI between India and South Africa in this 6-match series. It’s played 3, won 3 for Virat Kohli and Co and they will have to pull off something extraordinary on a special occcasion to win the series - beat South Africa in a ‘Pink ODI’, something that’s never happened before.