Japanese sports equipment manufacturer Yonex’s Twitter account was allegedly hacked on Saturday. A post was uploaded on the account that claimed the company had parted ways with India’s star badminton player PV Sindhu as she belong to a “poor country like India”.

“Yonex says goodbye to Sindhu,” Yonex’s Instagram post with an image of Sindhu, read. “Players from poor countries like India will no longer be sponsored by Yonex as we change our focus towards the Japanese youth.”

The post was subsequently removed, with Yonex clarifying that their Instagram account was hacked.

Sindhu later also revealed that officials from the company had issued and apology to her, explaining the issue.

“I’m sorry that YONEX Instagram was hacked by somebody,” Sindhu said in her post. “But, YONEX team apologized this issue to me. Of course, I accepted their apology for this incident and look forward to continued support of Yonex in 2018. I’m going to stay with Yonex without any problem,” she added.