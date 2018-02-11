India’s Shiva Keshavan finished 34th out of 40 sliders in the men’s singles luge event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang on Sunday.

This was the 36-year-old’s sixth and final Olympic campaign, in which he did three runs of the 1.344 kilometre-long Alpensia Sliding Centre’s luge track in two minutes and 28.188 seconds.

Since Keshavan finished outside the top 20 after three runs, he did not get to compete in the fourth and final run, which decided the medals.

Germany’s Felix Loch made a critical error late in his final run to surrender his Olympic luge title and hand gold to Austrian rival David Gleirscher.

The 28-year-old Loch was on the verge of history in Pyeongchang, where he was just seconds away from becoming the sport’s first four-time gold medallist.

The German great was homing in victory until he miscalculated in the final section and finished down in fifth, looking inconsolable afterwards.

But there was joy for the unheralded Gleirscher, 23, who took gold ahead of the American Chris Mazdzer. Johannes Ludwig of Germany won the bronze medal.

