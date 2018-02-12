Former national champion Rituparna Das put behind the miseries of an injury-laden 2017 to bag her first title of the new year. Das rallied from a game down to beat Shikha Gautam 18-21, 24-22, 21-16 in the women’s singles final in the All India Senior Ranking Badminton tournament at the Padukone Dravid Centre of Sports Excellence in Bangalore on Sunday.

Mithun Manjunath grabbed the men’s singles crown beating Swedish Open champion Siddharth Pratap Singh 21-12, 21-19. The Prakash Padukone Academy trainee did not drop a single game throughout the tournament.

Veterans Chetan Anand and V Diju clinched the men’s doubles crown with a straight-games victory over Arjun Kumar Reddy and Gouse Shaik 21-18, 21-16 while J Meghana grabbed a double crown winning the women’s and mixed doubles titles.

Seeded eighth, Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram packed off sixth seeds Aparna Balan and KP Sruthi 21-18, 21-15 in the women’s doubles final before the former returned to team up with Dhruv Kapila to get the better of fourth seeds Vighnesh Devlekar and V Harika 21-16, 21-14 in the mixed doubles final.