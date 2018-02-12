If you follow English football, you know that Roy Hodgson is not one to blow his top off during a game. In fact, we’re more used to seeing... a lot of this.

From 100 to 0 in five seconds

But who knew that beneath his thoughtful, nonchalant demeanour, there would be a deeply angry persona?

In what is likely to get some unfortunate employee fired, BBC’s Match of the Day footage has emerged online of Hodgson going on an explosive outburst during his time as West Brom manager back in 2011.

Hodgson’s Baggies side had beaten Bolton 2-1 but the ex-England boss was incensed with the post-match questioning. After the game, BBC’s Ivan Gaskell was given the task of interviewing the former England manager for Match of the Day and at this point, you would be surprised that this happened after a win - Mr. Hodgson simply lost it at one particular point.

Watch the hilarious breakdown here:

Play

Hodgson isn’t the first to vent out with angry responses to reporters. We’ll leave you with this one as well: