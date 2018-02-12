South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir was subjected to racial abuse during the fourth One-day International between India, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Monday. The man found guilty of dishing out the abuse was subsequently evicted from the stadium by security personnel.

“Cricket South Africa has noted and is aware of the circulation of video footage featuring Imran Tahir on social media and Whatsapp groups,” CSA said in a statement. “Imran Tahir was verbally and racially abused by an unknown man during the fourth ODI against India at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday. Tahir reported the incident to the stadium security, and was subsequently accompanied by two security personnel to identify and to have the man ejected from the stadium,” they added.

“Tahir made no physical contact with the offender or any of the children in the vicinity. The incident is under investigation with the CSA and stadium security teams.”

Tahir did not play in the rain-hit one-day game as South Africa went with an all-out pace attack. The Proteas won the match by five wickets to stay alive in the six-match series. The fifth one-day will be played in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. Tahir was previously a victim of racial abuse in Australia.