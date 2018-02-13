A heel injury has forced veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami to withdraw from the five-match Twenty20 International series against South Africa, starting in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

“Goswami suffered a heel injury and underwent an MRI scan on Monday,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement. “The BCCI Medical Team in consultation with a local doctor felt that she needs rest for a couple of weeks to avoid any further impact on the bone.

Upon her return, Goswami will consult a foot expert and will undergo her rehab process at the NCA in Bengaluru,” it added.

Gowami picked up five wickets in the preceding three-match One-day International series, which India won 2-1. She did not feature in the third and final ODI after India had already secured the series. During the second match, the 34-year-old became the first female cricketer to take 200 ODI wickets.