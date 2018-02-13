Hull City and England midfielder Ryan Mason on Tuesday announced his retirement from football after failing to recover from a fractured skull. The 26-year-old was involved in a sickening clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill at Stamford Bridge in January 2017 and has not played since.

“I can confirm that following specialist medical advice I am having to retire from playing professional football,” Mason said in a statement. “I have worked tirelessly in order to be able to return to the pitch. Unfortunately, having taken expert medical advice I now have no option but to retire due to the risks involved given the nature of my injury. I am and always will be eternally grateful for the incredible network of people around me who have helped me to recover from what was a life-threatening injury in January 2017.”

Former Tottenham player Mason was capped once for England, in a 1-1 draw with Italy in Turin in March 2015. “I am so proud to have come through the ranks to play for my club, the club I love,” he said. “To have had the honour of captaining the team fills me with immense pride. Finally, representing my country is an honour that nobody can ever take away from me and something that I am so proud to have achieved.”

-Inputs from AFP