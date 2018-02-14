To honour its biggest cricketing icon, Vivian Richards, the Antigua and Barbuda government has agreed to provide him with a slew of tax benefits, monthly pension and other state-sponsored services, reported antiguanewsroom.com.

The West Indian batting great, the report said, will now be paid a monthly pension that’s equal to the amount now paid to Ministers of State within the Antigua and Barbuda Government.

He will also be exempt from duties and other charges on the importation of personal items, it said. Richards also needn’t pay property taxes on the house he owns and will be allowed a duty-free car every seven years. If needed, he will be provided a driver and a home helper to be paid by the Treasury.

“The promise to treat living National Heroes with a high degree of respect is fulfilled. Sir Vivian Richards will also remain an Ambassador for Antigua and Barbuda” Chief of Staff Lionel Max Hurst was quoted in the website.