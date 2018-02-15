Neymar insisted that Paris Saint-Germain can still qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals despite losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday.

“My analysis is that we committed errors at certain moments. We were not mature enough at the end of the match,” the world’s most expensive player told Brazilian media after PSG squandered their lead at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Adrien Rabiot had put the French side ahead, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s double strike and a Marcelo goal turned the game on its head in the Spanish capital. “We didn’t play badly, but I think we need to be better if we want to eliminate Real Madrid,” added Neymar.

He was in the Barcelona side that lost 4-0 away to PSG in the first leg of the last 16 last season, before a stunning 6-1 victory in the return. On PSG’s chances of beating Real in the return leg on March 6, he said: “I think it is difficult, but nothing is impossible. Last year I was in a much worse situation and we managed to get through. I hope we will be able to play better.”