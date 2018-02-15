Bengaluru FC have completed the signing of striker Daniel Lucas Segovia for the remainder of the 2017-’18 season, the club announced on Thursday. The Spaniard replaces fellow countryman Braulio Nobrega in the squad who was ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

Having completed formalities on a short-term deal till the end of the season, the 32-year-old striker was delighted and said, “I am very happy to be part of the Bengaluru family. They are a big club with amazing fans and I am here to try and help the team achieve their goals. It’s a big step for me in my career as it’s my first club in Asia, but at the same time I have heard a lot of good things about BFC and that persuaded me to make the move.”

Bengaluru FC Coach Albert Roca said, “With Braulio out for the rest of the season, we needed a striker. Segovia is experienced and fits into that role, so we are very happy to have him. I wish him the best and hope that he will help us achieve our objectives this season.”

Segovia completed his first full training session at the Bangalore Football Stadium earlier today, and looked comfortable with his new teammates, “The presence of other Spanish players helped me settle in, but we have a very good group of players with some top Indian professionals, so it’s a good feeling. When I was at Zaragoza in the reserve team, Edu Garcia was with the youth setup and it was very nice to catch up with him as well.”

Madrid-born Segovia first began playing football at the youth setup of Rayo Vallecano where he made his professional debut in the Segunda Division in 2004-05. He then plied his trade at CF Fuenlabrada, Algeciras CF, Real Zaragoza ‘B’, Atlético Pinto and UB Conquense in the Spanish league system, before moving to Austria to sign for St. Pölten.

The striker scored 29 goals in 48 league appearances for St. Pölten during 2011-12 and the first half of the 2012-13 season of the second division in Austria before top-flight side Admira came calling.

The Austrian Bundesliga side roped him in for the remainder of the 2012-13 season. Segovia then plied his trade at fellow top-flight team Wolfsberger AC (2013-14) before returning to St. Pölten the following season. He once again netted 29 goals in two seasons, helping them return to the top-flight in the 2016-17 season.

Overall, in his four years at St. Pölten, Segovia netted a total of 62 goals. In January 2017, he moved to Azerbaijan joining Premier League side Neftchi Baku.