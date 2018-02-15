The ISL and I-League teams have refused to compete in the second Indian Women’s League, leaving the All India Football Federation in the lurch.

The Indian Super League and I-League teams’ refusal to take part in the forthcoming women’s league has left the AlFF in a spot of bother. The apex body claimed that the franchises had earlier promised participation in the IWL.

When contacted AIFF general secretary Kushal Das told, “It’s extremely disappointing that despite assurances, we haven’t got any entry from either any ISL or I-League club. Hopefully, they will understand the importance of women’s football and rethink about their participation in the sole women’s league in the country, he added.

The format of the IWL grants a direct entry to ISL & I-League clubs in the final round of the IWL but so far, none have confirmed their participation.

However cost is a major factor which might have prevented all these major Indian clubs to have an exclusive women’s football team.

Das further informed that AIFF is contemplating participation in the IWL as part of the AIFF Licensing criteria for teams to take up women’s football on a more serious note.

The inaugural edition of the IWL had kicked off in January 2017 in New Delhi where six teams including one ISL team FC Pune City and an I-League side in Aizawl FC had participated. Eastern Sporting Union had won the inaugural edition of IWL.

In the first edition, six teams from the ISL and I-League had pulled out before the final round.

(With inputs from PTI)