India’s Yuki Bhambri will face top seedJordan Thompson of Australia in the final of the Chennai Open after he beat Korea’s Duckhee Lee in his semi-final clash on Friday. The second seeded Indian toppled the third seed 7-5, 6-2. Thompson beat unseeded Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-1, 7-6 in his semi-final clash. The duo will meet in the final on Saturday.

The first set saw an even contest between Bhambri and the Korean. Bhambri played well within himself from the baseline and made the occasional foray to the net to finish off points.

A solitary break did the trick for Bhambri, a former Australian Open junior champion, in the first set.

The second set was one-way traffic as the Indian stepped up his game and hit winners from both flanks. Two service breaks highlighted Lee’s struggles in the set as the Bhambri pulled away to victory. The Indian ace didn’t face a single break point through the course of the match.

With the win, Bhambri improved his head-to-head against Lee to 2-0 and enhanced his chances of returning to the top 100.

