Mithali Raj and opener Smriti Mandhana hit half centuries as India cruised to a comfortable nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the second women’s T20 International on Friday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team is now 2-0 up in the five-match series, having won the opening encounter by seven wickets.

Slower wicket

Chasing a modest 143, India cantered to victory in 19.1 overs as Mandhana hit a blistering 57 off 42 balls while Raj anchored the innings to perfection with her second successive half-century, remaining unbeaten on 76. Raj was declared ‘Player of the Match’ once again.

“The wicket was on the slower side and it wouldn’t have been easy for a new batter to come in and start hitting straightaway. The century partnership (with Mandhana) was really important,” said Raj. Her skipper Harmanpreet was equally ecstatic with the senior pro’s performance.

“We had discussed that if a player gets settled, she would have to bat through. It was a fantastic effort from Mithali di as she performed the role of a senior player,” she said.

Along with one day skipper Raj, Mandhana added 106 runs for the opening stand in 14.2 overs.

Flawless knocks

Mandhana was in her element, attacking the Proteas bowling and reaching her half-century off only 37 balls. Raj reached her 12th T20 half century off 48 deliveries. Only after Mandhana was adjudged leg before, she took charge with 23 needed off the last three overs.

She targeted medium pacer Ayabonga Khaka, bowling the 18th over, hitting her for two boundaries to ease off pressure.

Earlier, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav (2/18 in 4 overs) and off-spinner Anuja Patil (2/37 in 4 overs) shared bulk of the spoils as the Proteas women could never up the ante during the entire 20 overs.

Brief Scores: South Africa 142/7 (Poonam Yadav 2/17 in 4 overs) lost to India 144/1 in 19.1 overs (Mithali Raj 76 not out, Smriti Mandhana 57).