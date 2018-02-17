There have been 18 days of cricketing action so far on India’s tour of South Africa. At the end of it, the entire South African batting lineup has only one century to show far - captain Faf du Plessis’ ton in the first ODI that came in a losing cause. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, has scored four centuries all by himself. Two of them scores of 150-plus.

Talk about being miles ahead of the rest - Kohli has been a personification of that in the past month.

On February 1, 2018 at Kingsmead, Durban, Kohli scored a century in the run-chase. (Duh!) He celebrated it by repeatedly pointing to the ground - a gesture, that he explained later, that he has finally scored an ODI century on South African soil, to signify that he belonged here.

On February 16, 2018 at Supersport Park, Centurion, the celebration was more benign. It was an expression of joy, not letting go of any pent up frustration. It was after his third ODI century on South African soil, a joint-record for visiting batsmen. And he finished the ODI series with 558 runs - that’s more than Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Aiden Markram and David Miller combined.

That’s the kind of form he has been in.

Now how does one describe such madness? There is only so much that can be said about Kohli’s greatness, especially while chasing.

(For the record, these are the updated numbers of Kohli, when batting second: 113 innings, 28 not-outs, 5772 runs, average 67.90, strike rate 94.05, 21 fifties, 27 centuries)

Ravi Shastri, in his own inimitable style, offered a tip to a journalist in the post-match press conference. “Go to a book-store and buy the latest version of Oxford dictionary, because you will need it for the vocabulary,” said Shastri as Kohli broke into what can only be described as a sheepish grin.

Exaggerated, but perhaps he has a point. Kohli’s batting is entering a realm where words stop to do justice.

Numbers, then, are the next resort.

Kohli started things off by going past Kevin Pietersen’s record for the most runs in a bilateral series played in South Africa.

Virat Kohli has now scored most runs in a bi-lateral ODI series in South Africa going past @KP24's tally of 454 runs in 2005. #SAvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 16, 2018

Virat Kohli has now scored most runs in a bi-lateral ODI series as a captain going past George Bailey's tally of 478 runs in India in 2013/14. #SAvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 16, 2018

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli have now added most runs for India in an away bi-lateral ODI series going past 472 runs of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar in England in 2007. — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 16, 2018

RECORD:



Virat Kohli has now scored most runs in a bi-lateral ODI series eclipsing Rohit Sharma who scored 491 runs in India in 2013/14 against Australia. #SAvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 16, 2018

Most runs in a bilateral ODI series



VIRAT KOHLI - 492* v South Africa, 2018 (6 matches)

Rohit Sharma - 491 v Australia, 2013 (6 matches)

George Bailey - 478 v India, 2013 (6 matches)

Hamilton Masakadza - 467 v Kenya, 2009 (5 matches)

Chris Gayle - 455 v India, 2002 (7 matches) — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) February 16, 2018

To add context to the record he broke for most runs in a bilateral series, take a look at the players at No 2 and No 3 on the list. Rohit Sharma and George Bailey set those records in a series where both teams piled up runs on flat Indian pitches, in a series that shattered many a combined scoring aggregate. But Kohli has gone past those in a series where he has made batting look easy whereas other mortals have struggled for most part.

1 - Virat Kohli is the first batsman ever to register 500 runs in a bilateral ODI series. Immense. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/EKnEBmkosC — OptaJim (@OptaJim) February 16, 2018

500 runs this series for Virat Kohli. Obviously he becomes the first batsman to reach this landmark in ODIs!#SAvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 16, 2018

First player to:



300 runs in a bilateral ODI series - Zaheer Abbas v IND, 1982

400 runs in a bilateral ODI series - Desmond Haynes v NZ, 1985

500 runs in a bilateral ODI series - VIRAT KOHLI v SA, 2018#SAvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 16, 2018

Virat Kohli becomes the second Indian batsman to score 500-plus runs in any ODI series/tournament after Sachin Tendulkar. #SAvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 16, 2018

5.24 percent of Virat Kohli's ODI career runs have come in this series alone. 500 and counting. Expect him to make a massive stride in the best ever ICC ratings after the series. #RSAvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 16, 2018

800 international runs for Virat Kohli in South Africa in 2018 in just 43 days! 😱#SAvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 16, 2018

And if there are any arguments over whether who’s the better batsman in the world right now in Tests between Steven Smith and Kohli, it might be fair to say that the Indian captain is, undoubtedly, the best all-format player in the world - right now and perhaps, ever. He became the fastest to score 17000 international runs in the course of his 35th ODI century on Friday.

VIRAT KOHLI is now the fastest to complete 17000 runs in International cricket. (Prev Fastest: Hashim Amla in 381 innings)



Kohli took 363 innings to complete the 17000-run milestone; the same Hashim Amla needed for completing 16000 International runs. #SAvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 16, 2018

Indian batsmen to score 17,000-plus runs in international cricket:



Sachin Tendulkar

Rahul Dravid

Sourav Ganguly

Virender Sehwag

VIRAT KOHLI*#SAvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 16, 2018

As astonishing as these bilateral series records are, Kohli’s numbers truly become frighteningly good when you look at the rate at which he scores centuries in ODIs.

Innings taken to score 35th ODI hundred:

Sachin Tendulkar : 309

Virat Kohli : 200#SAvIND #INDvSA — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) February 16, 2018

Most centuries in an away bi-lateral ODI series by captains:



3 by AB de Villiers v India in India, 2015/16

3 by VIRAT KOHLI v SA in SA, 2017/18* #SAvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 16, 2018

Hmm, Sachin Tendulkar had 65 international centuries before the age of 30, Virat Kohli now has 56. (Interesting stat. via @rgcricket) — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 16, 2018

Kohli now scores a century every 5.71 innings, this is now 4.11 times better than the average top 7 batsmen since his debut. https://t.co/FZnBAgrkO3 — Clive (@vanillawallah) February 16, 2018

And with three centuries to his name in the series, he has another record to his name that he will likely have for himself the next time he comes to South Africa.

At the start of the ODI series, Virat Kohli didn't have a hundred in South Afrcia.

Now he has joint most 100s against the home side in SA (alongside @KP24). #SAvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 16, 2018

Here’s the thing: As good as the three centuries were in this series, what really stands out is how varied the three of them were.

The first one in Durban was perhaps the most typical Kohli century. Tricky run-chase. Get your eye in. Score the odd boundary here and there, run between the wickets like a mad man and never let the target out of sight.

The second one, his 160* at Newlands, was extraordinary because it came on a track where literally every other batsman struggled to get going, except for Shikhar Dhawan at the start of the innings, when the conditions where best to bat. He hardly hit boundaries on his way to the 100 (more than 60% of runs scored by running) but shifted gears once he hit the three-figure mark.

The third, his 129* at Centurion, was just a champagne innings to celebrate a phenomenal series. This was the equivalent of Cristiano Ronaldo chipping a penalty through the middle after he has already taken his side to a win by scoring the winning goal. This was, without any offence, Kohli showboating - as he smashed a 96-ball 129 while chasing 204. Normally, if this wasn’t a dead rubber, Kohli would have taken India past the finish line with a calculated, ones-and-twos filled knock. But this was Kohli signing off from the series in style - scoring 88 out of those 129 runs in fours and sixes.

Three centuries, three different templates.

In the years to come, this series - a 5-1 win for India - will be remembered for many statistical anomalies. Two Indian wrist spinners accounting for 33 out of the 53 South African wickets to fall - unprecedented. An Indian (men’s) team winning three ODIs on the trot and going on win a bilateral series of any kind in South Africa - never happened before. These are, in the truest sense of the word, incredible.

But when we remember Kohli’s exploits from this six-match series, we will - in all likelihood - look back and say: well, that’s not really a surprise. He really was that good.