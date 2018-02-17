Roger Federer became the oldest world No 1 in tennis on Friday when the 20-time Grand Slam title winner reached the semi-finals of the Rotterdam Open.
The 36-year-old Swiss overcame an early setback to beat Robin Haase of the Netherlands 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 and will replace old rival Rafael Nadal at the top of the rankings.
Federer surpasses Andre Agassi, who held the top spot aged 33 years and 131 days in 2003, as the oldest man to claim the world number one spot.
It is Federer’s first time back at the summit since October 2012 having first claimed the top position in February 2004.
Naturally, social media went into overdrive after Federer’s latest record. But first, let’s hear from the old man himself:
Some stats...
Someone obviously spent the time to collate this:
Then came the accolades...
This was brilliant from Tennis TV: