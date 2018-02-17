Roger Federer became the oldest world No 1 in tennis on Friday when the 20-time Grand Slam title winner reached the semi-finals of the Rotterdam Open.

The 36-year-old Swiss overcame an early setback to beat Robin Haase of the Netherlands 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 and will replace old rival Rafael Nadal at the top of the rankings.

Federer surpasses Andre Agassi, who held the top spot aged 33 years and 131 days in 2003, as the oldest man to claim the world number one spot.

It is Federer’s first time back at the summit since October 2012 having first claimed the top position in February 2004.

Naturally, social media went into overdrive after Federer’s latest record. But first, let’s hear from the old man himself:

It's been a long road, and sometimes windy, but feels surreal to be back at the top. I'm just happy to be healthy and playing tennis every day 🙌🏼👊🏼 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) February 17, 2018

Some stats...

Oldest ATP No. 1: Roger Federer - 36 years, 195 days

Next Oldest: Andre Agassi - 33 years, 133 days



Oldest WTA No.1: Serena Williams – 35 years, 229 days

Next Oldest: Chris Evert – 30 years, 338 days — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) February 17, 2018

During his match against Robin Haase, Roger Federer hit a first serve ace, he immediately prepared for a second serve.



Haase: "Roger, nobody called it out."

Federer: "It was out."



🐐 pic.twitter.com/SgMBN90zrA — bet365 (@bet365) February 16, 2018

Someone obviously spent the time to collate this:

Then came the accolades...

36 years 195 days...@RogerFederer continues to raise the bar in our sport. Congratulations on yet another remarkable achievement!! — Andre Agassi (@AndreAgassi) February 16, 2018

Proud to say tennis has one of the greatest athletes ever in its ranks. It’s unbelievable what @rogerfederer has accomplished and so inspiring! #Federer #goat — Jan-Michael Gambill (@JanmikeGambill) February 16, 2018

2004 ... I turned 14, Friends ended, Facebook was launched and a certain Roger Federer became world no1 for the first time 🎾



2018 ... I’m turning 28, still love watching Friends, Facebook is still going strong but not as strong as Roger Federer ... world no1 👑 #inspiration pic.twitter.com/XCVFne0ggS — Jade Windley (@jade_windley) February 16, 2018

A couple of years ago seem to recall writing Federer's days as a Slam winner/world number one were probably over. That worked out well. — Mike Dickson (@Mike_Dickson_DM) February 16, 2018

20 years ago, a 16 year-old Roger Federer was building towards junior Wimbledon. He won it. Singles and doubles. He made his pro debut a week later.



20 years on, his love for the game is as unconditional as it was then. Tonight, he became the sport’s oldest singles No.1. — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) February 17, 2018

The time difference between the last time Federer was no 1 to this time when he's back at that position is 5 years 3 months.



That in one line tells you what Federer is about. Sheer resilience & never say die spirit. Always coming back. Never give up. Never say die. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 17, 2018

This was brilliant from Tennis TV: