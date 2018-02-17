Yuki Bhambri wasted a match point before going down to top seed Jordan Thompson of Australia 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the singles final of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger in Chennai on Saturday, PTI reported.

The two and half hours encounter saw a flurry of breaks with both the players trading serves early in the opening set. Thompson then went on to break the Indian in the 12th game to win the set 7-5.

Bhambri was first out of the blocks in the second set and bagged it 6-3 to force a decider.

In the final set, the Australian took the early initiative by breaking Bhambri and took a 3-0 lead only for the Indian to restore parity by winning the next three games. The players again traded breaks in the next two games before the Indian held his serve and earned a match point in the next on Thompson’s serve.

However, the Australian successfully held his serve with a couple of big serves and broke Bhambri in the next before serving out the match.