India vs South Africa, women’s 3rd T20I Live: Mithali Raj dismissed for a duck
India have a 2-0 lead in the five-match Twenty20 International series. Can Harmanpreet Kaur and co create history in Johannesburg?
To join the conversation, send an email to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We’ll feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
Over 1: What a start from Marizanne Kapp. The ball jags back off length and raps Mithali Raj on her pads. Big shout from the Proteas but the umpire turns it down. Mithali is all at sea in the following deliveries too. Then, Kapp gets the breakthrough as Mithali nicks it to Lee while going for an expansive drive. It was an excellent set-up. Kapp lets out a huge roar and a stare as the Indian veteran makes her way back to the pavilion. It’s a maiden wicket over!
Lineups:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav
South Africa: Dane van Niekerk (c), Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Cloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Mazabata Klaas, Moseline Daniels, Raisibe Ntozakhe
Dane van Niekerk admits that her side have been sloppy on the field and that they have “dropped a few dollies”. She hopes that her pacers will do the trick for her today. Harmanpreet also said that she would have opted to field first.
Toss: Dane van Niekerk has won the toss and has opted to field first, perhaps taking into account how India have been batting second. One change for South Africa: Ayabonga Khaka goes out, Masabata Klaas comes in. India have also made a change: Radha Yadav makes way for Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the third T20I between India and South Africa. Johannesburg is the venue for this contest as the visitors look to complete an unprecedented double series win in the Rainbow Nation. Remember, India had already won a T20 series in Australia and have proved that they are a formidable outfit in this format.
Veteran Mithali Raj has led from the front has been a class apart in both games, steering her side to comfortable wins despite chasing big totals. Smriti Mandhana too, has looked in solid touch even though she rode her luck in the previous game.
The southpaw was dropped twice as she orchestrated the chase with a crisp 57. It has been dropped catches that has been South Africa’s Achilles Heel so far. They simply have to find a way to grab opportunities that come their way, and come up with a formula to combat the spinners in the middle overs.