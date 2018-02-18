South Africa restored parity with a hard-fought five-wicket win in the third Twenty20 International at Johannesburg on Sunday, keeping the five-match series alive. India had only themselves to blame after a tame capitulation – losing five wickets for nine runs in the space of 14 balls, masterminded by Shabnim Ismail (5/30).

The 133-run target was below par as Sune Luus (47) and a belligerent Chloe Tryon (34 from 15) took their team home with an over to spare. It was Ismail’s spirit and aggression in her second spell that put the brakes on the scoring for India. At one stage, the visitors looked poised to cross the 160-mark.

The dismissal of Veda Krishnamurthy went on to start a procession of sorts as Ismail and Masabata Klaas wrecked havoc. Even while defending the modest total, India were in the game for much of it and would have fancied their chances after dismissing the dangerous Lizelle Lee and skipper Dane van Niekerk inside the powerplay overs.

Congratulations to the #ProteasWomen on their 5 wicket victory! They are still alive in this series. #AlwaysRising #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/bfe33aziAJ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 18, 2018

A steady 50-run partnership from Luus and Mignon du Preez ensured that South Africa got to safety. For all the pressure built by spinners Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad, India once lost their way in the back end of the innings. Anuja Patil and pacer Shikha Pandey were sent on a leather hunt by Tryon, who was dismissed with her side needing just three runs.

Fittingly, Marizanne Kapp got the winning run. Even with her support bowlers leaking runs aplenty, the senior South Africa pacer conceded just six runs from her three overs while picking up Mithali Raj’s wicket.

Mandhana-Harmanpreet partnership

India got off to torrid start with Raj edging one to keeper Lizelle Lee. South Africa’s joy, though, was short lived as Smrit Mandhana (37) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (48 from 30) put the attack to the sword. The duo were severe on anything that was pitched full or wide outside the off-stump.

The runs came thick and fast and the momentum was planted by Mandhana picking up four boundaries from Ismail’s first over, although one did come from a needless overthrow. Madhanana and Harmanpreet brought up 55 from just 39 and the latter was happy to let her deputy do the bulk of the scoring. The pick of Mandhana’s shots was a glorious lofted six over long-on off Moseline Daniels.

The southpaw, though, would have been livid with throwing her wicket away to a short delivery from Van Niekerk, which was pulled straight to the hands of Daniels at deep mid-wicket.

Harmanpreet, though, kept piling the pressure.

The Indian was using her feet regularly and used her trademark swivel on the leg-side to land a couple of massive sixes. Just as India looked to seize momentum in the game, Ismail landed a double-strike in the space of three balls, dismissing Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues.

It was Daniels, who had a forgettable day in the office, who landed the most telling blow. Veda Krishnamurthy, who brought up four boundaries in no time, was castled, and that triggered an extraordinary collapse.

Krishnamurthy, widely regarded as India’s best fielder, was also culpable of dropping a sitter at long on off Luus, who was cruising at the time. There was little pressure on Luus and Du Preez, who rotated the strike with minimum fuss. Tryon once again proved to be a thorn in the Indian flesh in the death overs. She carted Patil for 18 runs in the 18th over of the game. That would see India’s hopes vanish. This was South Africa’s first ever win against India in a T20I after four failed attempts previously. The fourth game is at Centurion on the 21st.